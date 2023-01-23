Police chief says he is both saddened and angered by the lack of progress being made by his profession. "As a husband, father, and Black American, I am saddened at the slow pace of progress toward a more just society," Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a statement released by the department on Friday. "As a police officer, I am angered at the unwillingness of my profession to learn from the past, and the refusal to accept that we, as police officers, must protect all people—even those who are involved in criminal activity."

MADISON, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO