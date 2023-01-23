ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox47.com

Wisconsin Badgers football season tickets now on sale

MADISON, Wis. -- It's been a long time since Wisconsin Badgers football fans were this excited heading into a season, and the program hopes that translates into a boost in demand for season tickets. The ordering period for 2023 season tickets opened Tuesday and will run through March 15. Anticipation...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

CrossFit Games to remain in Madison for 2024

MADISON, Wis. -- Some of the toughest athletes on the planet will convene in Madison in 2024 for the CrossFit Games. Madison has hosted the games every year since 2017 and will host them again this year. Athletes from around the world gather in the Capital City to compete for the title of Fittest on Earth.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

GiGi's Playhouse gets $30K grant from Wispact Foundation

MADISON, Wis. -- GiGi's Playhouse, an achievement center focusing on those with Down syndrome, received a $30,000 check from the Wispact Foundation of Madison Thursday morning. The Wispact Foundation, which was established in 2021, provides grants to Wisconsin nonprofits dedicated to supporting people with disabilities. "It's clear to the Wispact...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Florida teen identified as suspect in Portage High School shooting threat

PORTAGE, Wis. -- Portage police said a 15-year-old boy from Florida is a suspect in a false active shooter threat at Portage High School earlier this month. Police said the teen from Sarasota is linked with swatting calls in Wisconsin, Washington, North Carolina, Indiana and Ontario. The calls were reportedly related to active shooters, bomb threats, and personal death threats.
PORTAGE, WI
fox47.com

Can raising backyard chickens help with egg-flation?

VERONA, Wis. -- The Pink family formed their Backyard Chicken farm two years ago. They have eight hens, but does that save them from inflation?. "People think that if they get chickens, they’re going to be super inexpensive and the eggs will be free, but that’s not really the whole story; there's a little bit more to it than that," Emily Pink said.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

No one hurt, dog rescued in Town of Sun Prairie house fire

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Officials say no one was hurt in a house fire in the Town of Sun Prairie Thursday morning. Multiple departments were called to a duplex in the 2000 block of Manley Drive just before 8:30 a.m. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Fire Department said...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
fox47.com

Second direct flight to DC option coming to Madison

MADISON, Wis. -- People hoping to fly directly from Madison to the nation's capitol will soon have another option. While it already has a direct flight to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) through Delta Airlines, the Dane County Regional Airport announced Thursday that it will be getting a second non-stop flight to DCA through American Airlines starting in June -- although tickets are available starting now.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

US Marshals join search for man wanted in deadly north Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. -- The U.S. Marshals Service is joining the search for a 29-year-old Madison man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on the city's north side last July. Charvis Blue is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime in the July 22, 2022, shooting that killed 18-year-old Laron Bynum of Milwaukee. Bynum was found shot inside a stolen vehicle in the area of Vahlen Street and North Sherman Avenue.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Design teams present final concepts for reimagined Lake Monona waterfront

MADISON, Wis. - Three design teams will present their ambitious visions for a reimagined Lake Monona waterfront at 6 p.m. Thursday at Madison’s Central Library. The presentations are the final event in the Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge series. The finalists -- Sasaki, Agency Landscape and Planning and James Corner Field Operations -- first introduced themselves in October and later presented initial concepts for the lakefront in November.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

'Saddened, angered': Madison police chief reacts to Tyre Nichols case

Police chief says he is both saddened and angered by the lack of progress being made by his profession. "As a husband, father, and Black American, I am saddened at the slow pace of progress toward a more just society," Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a statement released by the department on Friday. "As a police officer, I am angered at the unwillingness of my profession to learn from the past, and the refusal to accept that we, as police officers, must protect all people—even those who are involved in criminal activity."
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Madison man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for selling meth

MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Wednesday for selling methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Charlie Goodwin, 34, pleaded guilty in October to distributing 50 grams or more of meth. Officials said Goodwin sold a pound of the drugs to a confidential source in exchange for $3,000. The source was working with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy