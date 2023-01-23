Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
fox47.com
Wisconsin Badgers football season tickets now on sale
MADISON, Wis. -- It's been a long time since Wisconsin Badgers football fans were this excited heading into a season, and the program hopes that translates into a boost in demand for season tickets. The ordering period for 2023 season tickets opened Tuesday and will run through March 15. Anticipation...
fox47.com
CrossFit Games to remain in Madison for 2024
MADISON, Wis. -- Some of the toughest athletes on the planet will convene in Madison in 2024 for the CrossFit Games. Madison has hosted the games every year since 2017 and will host them again this year. Athletes from around the world gather in the Capital City to compete for the title of Fittest on Earth.
fox47.com
GiGi's Playhouse gets $30K grant from Wispact Foundation
MADISON, Wis. -- GiGi's Playhouse, an achievement center focusing on those with Down syndrome, received a $30,000 check from the Wispact Foundation of Madison Thursday morning. The Wispact Foundation, which was established in 2021, provides grants to Wisconsin nonprofits dedicated to supporting people with disabilities. "It's clear to the Wispact...
fox47.com
Florida teen identified as suspect in Portage High School shooting threat
PORTAGE, Wis. -- Portage police said a 15-year-old boy from Florida is a suspect in a false active shooter threat at Portage High School earlier this month. Police said the teen from Sarasota is linked with swatting calls in Wisconsin, Washington, North Carolina, Indiana and Ontario. The calls were reportedly related to active shooters, bomb threats, and personal death threats.
fox47.com
Longtime employee concerned about potential Portage, Fennimore Energizer plant closures
PORTAGE, Wis. -- Union representatives set up outside the Energizer plant in Portage Thursday, a week after the International Brotherhood of Teamsters claimed the battery manufacturer plans to close the facility and another in Fennimore. As uncertainty swirls within both communities, John Jerome, a longtime employee at the Portage plant,...
fox47.com
No weapon, no DNA: What went into a guilty jury verdict for Marcus Randle El
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- On Tuesday, Marcus Randle El was found guilty of two counts of first degree intentional homicide, along with two other weapons related charges in the deaths of Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory back in February 2020. The defense argued that no murder weapon and a lack of...
fox47.com
Can raising backyard chickens help with egg-flation?
VERONA, Wis. -- The Pink family formed their Backyard Chicken farm two years ago. They have eight hens, but does that save them from inflation?. "People think that if they get chickens, they’re going to be super inexpensive and the eggs will be free, but that’s not really the whole story; there's a little bit more to it than that," Emily Pink said.
fox47.com
No one hurt, dog rescued in Town of Sun Prairie house fire
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Officials say no one was hurt in a house fire in the Town of Sun Prairie Thursday morning. Multiple departments were called to a duplex in the 2000 block of Manley Drive just before 8:30 a.m. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Fire Department said...
fox47.com
Second direct flight to DC option coming to Madison
MADISON, Wis. -- People hoping to fly directly from Madison to the nation's capitol will soon have another option. While it already has a direct flight to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) through Delta Airlines, the Dane County Regional Airport announced Thursday that it will be getting a second non-stop flight to DCA through American Airlines starting in June -- although tickets are available starting now.
fox47.com
US Marshals join search for man wanted in deadly north Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. -- The U.S. Marshals Service is joining the search for a 29-year-old Madison man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on the city's north side last July. Charvis Blue is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime in the July 22, 2022, shooting that killed 18-year-old Laron Bynum of Milwaukee. Bynum was found shot inside a stolen vehicle in the area of Vahlen Street and North Sherman Avenue.
fox47.com
Design teams present final concepts for reimagined Lake Monona waterfront
MADISON, Wis. - Three design teams will present their ambitious visions for a reimagined Lake Monona waterfront at 6 p.m. Thursday at Madison’s Central Library. The presentations are the final event in the Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge series. The finalists -- Sasaki, Agency Landscape and Planning and James Corner Field Operations -- first introduced themselves in October and later presented initial concepts for the lakefront in November.
fox47.com
'Saddened, angered': Madison police chief reacts to Tyre Nichols case
Police chief says he is both saddened and angered by the lack of progress being made by his profession. "As a husband, father, and Black American, I am saddened at the slow pace of progress toward a more just society," Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a statement released by the department on Friday. "As a police officer, I am angered at the unwillingness of my profession to learn from the past, and the refusal to accept that we, as police officers, must protect all people—even those who are involved in criminal activity."
fox47.com
Several multi-vehicle crashes cause pileups on I-39/90 in Rock County; at least one person
BELOIT, Wis. -- Several multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 39/90 between Janesville and Beloit have caused major pileups and lane closures in the area, leaving at least one person hurt. A multi-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on the interstate near mile marker 181 near East L T Townline Road, the...
fox47.com
'This has to be a priority': What can be done about the state's prosecutor shortage?
MADISON, Wis. — It was one of the most difficult decisions of his life, the Dodge County district attorney said, when he submitted his resignation in mid-January and left the county with no prosecutors. The state Department of Administration was able to step in and hire three part-time attorneys...
fox47.com
Madison man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for selling meth
MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Wednesday for selling methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Charlie Goodwin, 34, pleaded guilty in October to distributing 50 grams or more of meth. Officials said Goodwin sold a pound of the drugs to a confidential source in exchange for $3,000. The source was working with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
fox47.com
Richland Center community rallies behind animal rescue owner who lost everything in house
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. -- The Richland Center community has come together in a big way to help one of its most dedicated residents who recently lost everything in a house fire. Just two days ago, Judy Elliott's home caught fire, destroying nearly everything inside leaving her without clothes, family heirlooms and more.
