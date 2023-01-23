ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Warning issued after multiple car break-ins in Brentwood

By Megan Kernan
 4 days ago

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Brentwood police are warning residents to be mindful of overnight car burglaries.

Burglars hit around 20 vehicles on the city’s west side, and neighbors said they’ve been on edge ever since.

“We’re all in a neighborhood watch, watching to see what’s going on at the present time. You have to be aware at all times now,” Brentwood resident Russ Willis said.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 15, one car was reportedly stolen and a few others had items taken from them.

“This was like 4, 5, or 6 o’clock in the morning. A lot of people here are leaving their homes at that time. So that’s very risky on their part,” Willis said.

Most of the vehicles broken into were in Lenox Park and surrounding neighborhoods.

“In my area, I’ve been living there 37 years, and I’ve never had this ever happen before out here,” Willis said.

Willis lives close to where the incidents happened and said he’s been on the lookout.

“There’s only one way in and one way out of this place, and it’s surprising that they would come into a place like this, but I guess in today’s world we’re all subject to having that happen to us,” Willis said.

The Brentwood Police Department is now asking residents to take extra precautions by remembering to lock their doors and remove valuable items from their cars.

Officials recommend the following:

  • Lock all doors
  • Set your alarms
  • Do not leave guns in vehicles
  • Do not leave keys in vehicles
  • Remove valuables from your vehicle or keep them out of sight
  • If you have a camera system, make sure it is working properly with good angles for video
  • If you see something suspicious late at night in your neighborhood, such as cars cruising with the lights off, call the police.

The Brentwood Police non-emergency line for crime tips is 615-371-0160 . People can also share a crime tip by emailing bpdtips@brentwoodtn.gov.

