Read full article on original website
Related
RNC’s Ronna McDaniel declares ‘this is my last term as chair’
Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Ronna McDaniel says that winning an unprecedented in modern times fourth term as chair of the GOP, there won’t be a fifth term in her future.
Nuclear strike chief seeks cancer review of launch officers
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The top Air Force general in charge of the nation's air- and ground-launched nuclear missiles has requested an official investigation into the number of officers who are reporting blood cancer diagnoses after serving at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. The illnesses became publicly...
Comments / 0