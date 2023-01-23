FORD COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the the two deputies seriously injured in Monday’s Dodge City shootout are progressing in their recovery. The KBI says the Ford Co. deputy hospitalized in Wichita with serious injuries is in good condition after undergoing surgery Tuesday. The KBI updated his condition Wednesday saying he had been released and is recovering at home. The Clark Co. deputy also hospitalized in Wichita is recovering at home after his release Tuesday.

DODGE CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO