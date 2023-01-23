Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Sooners Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
Oklahoma quarterback Micah Bowens is reportedly on the move. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, the former three-star prospect is entering the transfer portal after coming to Norman from Penn State. The 5-foot-11 QB has 3-4 years of eligibility remaining. Bowens made his name starring at Bishop Gorman ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Mike Gundy's Hire
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy enjoys making the occasional outside-the-box staff hire. Today's addition of defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo certainly qualifies as one. Nardo spent last season as the DC at Division II Gannon University and held the same role at another Division II program, ...
CBS Sports
How to watch Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Current Records: West Virginia 11-8; Texas Tech 10-8 The Texas Tech Red Raiders won both of their matches against the West Virginia Mountaineers last season (78-65 and 60-53) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. Texas Tech and West Virginia will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at United Supermarkets Arena.
Inside College Basketball: Is TCU The BEST Team in the Big 12?
Our 'Inside College Basketball' analysts share their takes on whether the TCU Horned Frogs are the best team in the Big 12 right now.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
ESPN Computer Predicts AFC, NFC Championship Game Winners
We're only 72 hours away from Championship Sunday and the predictions for the game have been pouring in like crazy. But what do the ESPN computer models think about the AFC and NFC Championship Games? The NFC Championship Game pits the San Francisco 49ers and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy against ...
All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team
The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
WVU-Texas Tech: TV, radio, stream, Vegas odds and more
The 2022-23 season continues tonight, as West Virginia (11-8, 1-6) is back on the road, this time heading to Lubbock, Texas. There, the Mountaineers will take on an also-struggling Texas Tech (10-9, 0-7). If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.
Top College Basketball Picks and Predictions Today (How to bet Illinois-Ohio State and Oklahoma-TCU)
College basketball season rolls on and we have a full serving of conference matchups on Tuesday. The most intriguing matchup is Ohio State traveling to Illinois in a battle of two of the most volatile teams in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes just snapped a five game Big Ten losing streak while Illinois’ heater was stopped with a 15-point loss to Indiana. I’m looking at the side in a battle of two teams looking for consistency.
Live updates: WVU vs. Texas Tech
West Virginia looks to end a 12-game, 100-week losing streak in Big 12 road games in tonight's game against Texas Tech. The last road win was in the Lonestar State against TCU on Feb. 23, 2021. The Red Raiders had won 29 straight home games before losing three in a row as part of an 0-7 start to conference play. They didn't have a losing streak last season.
