ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

You'd think that in Hockeytown, the game of hockey would be for all. But that hasn't always been the case for the city's minority youth

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqyzQ_0kOllGIP00

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit has a lot of nicknames – the Motor City, Motown, the 313, and of course, “Hockeytown.”

Based on the Red Wings’ sustained success of the 1990s and early 2000s, Hockeytown is a fitting moniker. But for a city that has a predominantly Black population, how do those things come together?

On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark speaks with Bally Sports Detroit’s Trevor Thompson and Seattle Kraken announcer Everett Fitzhugh to learn what it's like being Black and working in hockey, and what is being done to make the game more inclusive.

Want The Daily J delivered right to you? Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, including on the free Audacy App .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Dylan Larkin has no hard feelings toward Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman

Dylan Larkin is currently in the final year of his current contract with the Detroit Red Wings, and he has made it very clear that he would like to sign a long-term extension to remain in his hometown. According to reports, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has offered Larkin an 8-year, $64 million contract, but Larkin's camp does not feel that is a fair amount for their client. That being said, Larkin said on Thursday that he does not have any hard feelings toward Yzerman, despite the fact that they have not been able to agree on an extension.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Derek Lalonde calls out Red Wing F Tyler Bertuzzi

Heading into the 2022-23 season, Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, along with everybody else in the organization, was counting on F Tyler Bertuzzi to score at least 30 goals, while being one of the team's best threats on offense. Unfortunately, that has not been the case as Bertuzzi has missed chunks of games because of injuries, and when he has played, he has struggled. On Thursday, Lalonde called out Bertuzzi while he was speaking to reporters.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Another MLB Legend Dies

Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

BLUES PLACE 29-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON WAIVERS

After a couple days of inactivity on the wire, TSN's Chris Johnston reported that the St. Louis Blues have placed 29-year-old forward Matthew Peca on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the AHL. Peca, a native of Petawawa (Ontario), has yet to play for the Blues this year...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME

Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
OnlyHomers

Rising Young Boxer Tragically Dies

Tragedy has struck the boxing world after a rising young star in the sport died at the age of 15 following a car accident that left him fighting for his life at the hospital for several days.
Detroit Sports Nation

2 Detroit Lions players react to Dan Campbell snub

After leading the Detroit Lions to a 3-13-1 record in 2021, and then following that up with a 1-6 record to start the 2022 regular season, head coach Dan Campbell, according to a decent amount of people, was on the hot seat. In fact, local radio stations and some other Lions' blogs questioned on almost a daily basis whether or not the team should fire Campbell immediately. But, as we know, Campbell stayed the course and Detroit won eight of its final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

PAIR OF PENGUINS NEEDED TO BE SEPARATED AT PRACTICE AFTER HEATED EXCHANGE

Practices at the professional level - in all sports - are high intensity stencils of real-game situations. The old adage of you play like you practice rings true. Sometimes, though, practices escalate to the point where players need to be separated at risk of a full-blown fight. It's happened before...
markerzone.com

FORMER TEAMMATE ON A YOUNG EVANDER KANE, 'NOBODY HAD TIME FOR HIM'

Evander Kane isn't the most popular guy in the NHL. This much is known. There is an infamous story in which during his days with the Winnipeg Jets, Kane skipped a Winnipeg Jets game after attending a team meeting in a tracksuit, which was a violation of team policy. As...
atozsports.com

Top prospect says playing for the Bears would be a dream

The Chicago Bears will spend the next couple of months sorting through every possible scenario as it holds the No. overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The most likely option for Chicago is to move back in the draft and acquire more draft capital in exchange for the top selection. One player who the Bears could target after trading down a few picks is Northwestern LT Peter Skoronski.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Hannah Hatcher, Penguins Goalie Tristan Jarry’s Fiancée

Tristan Jarry has spent his entire NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but the goaltender has another connection to the franchise. For decades-old NHL fans, the last name of Tristan Jarry’s fiancée, Hannah Hatcher, might ring a bell. Hatcher comes from an NHL legacy that extends beyond the Penguins. We reveal what that is, along with details on her background, in this Hannah Hatcher wiki.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Detroit's Field Announcement

The Detroit Lions are making a change to their playing and practice surfaces for the 2023 season. FieldTurf announced on Wednesday that the Lions will upgrade to the FieldTurf CORE System at Ford Field and its Allen Park Practice Facility. The CORE turf system features FieldTurf's heavyweight ...
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche and Sharks complete four-player trade

Merkley was a first-round pick by San Jose back in 2018 (No. 21 overall) and showed plenty of offensive upside during his junior career in the OHL, where he had 269 points in 248 games in four seasons. However, that hasn’t really translated into much offensive success in the minors as he has just two career goals at that level, neither of which came this season. Merkley made his NHL debut in 2021-22, getting into 39 games with the Sharks but hasn’t had a chance to suit up at the top level this year, which resulted in the trade request. He has 14 assists in 30 games with the Barracuda this season. He’s in the final year of his entry-level contract with a $863K cap hit and will be a restricted free agent this summer.
SAN JOSE, CA
markerzone.com

REGIONAL SPORTS NETWORK AND NHL PARTNER HEADED FOR BANKRUPTCY

According a report from Luke Bouma of Cord Cutter News, Sinclair's Sports Channels is preparing for bankruptcy proceedings. Under the Sinclair umbrella sits the regional sports broadcaster Bally Sports, who holds the broadcasting rights for the following NHL markets:. Los Angeles. Anaheim. Arizona. Dallas. St. Louis. Minnesota. Detroit. Columbus. Nashville.
WILX-TV

Michigan: The State of Girls Wrestling

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - In 1990, there were only 112 female wrestlers across the country. Now, that number has increased to over 31,000. At the high school level, wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports. That’s thanks to girls. Girls wrestling was recognized this year as a sanctioned...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy