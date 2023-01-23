You'd think that in Hockeytown, the game of hockey would be for all. But that hasn't always been the case for the city's minority youth

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit has a lot of nicknames – the Motor City, Motown, the 313, and of course, “Hockeytown.”

Based on the Red Wings’ sustained success of the 1990s and early 2000s, Hockeytown is a fitting moniker. But for a city that has a predominantly Black population, how do those things come together?

On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark speaks with Bally Sports Detroit’s Trevor Thompson and Seattle Kraken announcer Everett Fitzhugh to learn what it's like being Black and working in hockey, and what is being done to make the game more inclusive.

