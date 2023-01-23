ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBBM News Radio

Here's how to know if someone is listening in on your iPhone

By Mark Menard
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQT0o_0kOll5ff00

Both iPhone and Android users have a new layer of security notification thanks to recent system updates, and it all comes down to a little orange dot.

If there’s a small orange dot present on your iPhone screen in the upper-right corner directly above the cellular bars, it’s an indication that the phone’s microphone is currently in use – a definite red flag if the user isn’t actively making a call or recording something in that moment.

Likewise, a green dot will now show if the phone’s camera is in use.

For Android users, a green dot is used in both cases.

In either case, users can swipe down from the upper-right corner and see exactly which apps are using those parts of the phone whenever the dots are lit.

If you do swipe down but find that no app is listed, it likely means that you have given an app permission to use those devices even while running in the background. You can see how to get a list of your app permissions by clicking here .

If that option also comes up empty, it’s possible you’ve been hacked, at which point it may be necessary to download an antivirus software onto your phone or bring it to a professional who could help rid it of unwanted eavesdroppers.

Comments / 8

Anita Million
3d ago

If they are listening in on my phone I am truly concerned about their mental state.

Reply
12
Related
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life

A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
The Verge

How to use your phone to find hidden cameras

To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
shefinds

The One Notifications Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off To Save Your iPhone’s Battery

Running around your home or office searching for a charger because you need to be on a phone call in five minutes is no one’s idea of a good time. But the truth of the matter is that life with an iPhone sometimes requires emergency charging. “iPhones are convenient, powerful tools that make our lives easier. But the battery life of an iPhone is not always ideal,” said Tech Expert Eric Sornoso, chief executive officer at Meal Fan. Before you assume the only way to boost your iPhone’s charging capabilities is by setting aside money for a brand new phone or, at the very least, replacing its battery every few months, hold that thought. Sornoso explains why turning off this one notifications setting can save your iPhone battery — and he adds a few more important tips on extending the life of your phone’s battery. Making a few quick changes now can mean spending a lot less time charging your phone later on.
KTAR.com

Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings

I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Upworthy

Clever woman figured out how to get the name and address of the person who stole her credit card

There was a massive jump in credit card fraud in America in 2021 due to the pandemic. According to CNET, fraud involving credit cards jumped 69% from 2020 to 2021, affecting 13 million Americans and costing $9 billion. In a world where online transactions are part of everyday life, it’s hard to completely protect your information. But, by staying vigilant and monitoring your accounts you can report fraud before it gets out of hand. A TikTok user by the name of Lauren (@absolutelylauren) from San Diego, California, got a notification that there was a $135 charge on her card at Olaplex’s online store that she hadn’t made. Olaplex sells products that repair excessively damaged hair. Before reporting the charge to her credit card company she asked her family members if they used her card by mistake. “I don’t wanna shut my card down if it’s just my mom ordering some shampoo,” Lauren said in the video. “Definitely not my two younger brothers, they’ve got good hair but they don’t color it.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy