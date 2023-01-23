ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

New surveillance footage shows Madison Brooks leaving bar before her death and alleged rape

Newly released surveillance footage showed Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks leaving a bar allegedly with the four men accused of raping her on the night she was also fatally hit by a vehicle.According to the footage, Brooks could be seen crossing the street with four people near Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge and moving towards the parking lot, reported CBS affiliate WAFB.Brooks reportedly met the four men, now facing rape charges, at Reggie’s on 14 January.Authorities said that Brooks - who was visibly intoxicated - was sexually assaulted by the suspects in a car after leaving Reggie’s.Footage from the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
People

Where Is Breadson John? 8-Year-Old Boy Vanished in June, Family Has 'Not Provided ... Information'

Breadson John's grandparents were the last known guardians of the missing boy from Vancouver, Wash. An 8-year-old boy in Vancouver, Wash., has been missing since at least June — and the FBI has joined the search for the child. Breadson John was declared missing after local police conducted a welfare check on his home on June 17, 2022, the FBI says in a Missing Person poster for the child. Local residents had called police to express concern about his whereabouts. Upon checking his home, officials were unable to...
VANCOUVER, WA
Essence

Family Of Keenan Anderson File $50 Million Claim Against City Of Los Angeles After Teacher's Death

Lawyers for Anderson's 5-year-old son filed the wrongful death claim after the 31-year-old man was repeatedly shocked by cops following a traffic collision. Attorneys representing the 5-year-old son of Keenan Anderson, who died after being repeatedly tased by Los Angeles police following a traffic collision, filed a $50 million claim against the city, the Associated Press reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Report: 67 journalists killed in 2022

The number of journalists killed around the world rose sharply to 67 in 2022, up from 45 in 2021, according to a yearly report from the Committee to Protect Journalists published Tuesday.
NBC News

Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 dead, 5 injured

BERLIN — A man fatally stabbed two people and injured five others on a train in northern Germany on Wednesday before being arrested, police said. Germany’s Federal Police force said the man used a knife to attack several passengers shortly before a regional train traveling from Kiel to Hamburg arrived at the Brokstedt station.

Comments / 0

Community Policy