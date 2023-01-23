Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Related
New surveillance footage shows Madison Brooks leaving bar before her death and alleged rape
Newly released surveillance footage showed Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks leaving a bar allegedly with the four men accused of raping her on the night she was also fatally hit by a vehicle.According to the footage, Brooks could be seen crossing the street with four people near Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge and moving towards the parking lot, reported CBS affiliate WAFB.Brooks reportedly met the four men, now facing rape charges, at Reggie’s on 14 January.Authorities said that Brooks - who was visibly intoxicated - was sexually assaulted by the suspects in a car after leaving Reggie’s.Footage from the...
A man suspected of shooting 3 people at a Washington convenience store is found dead
Three people were shot minutes apart in Yakima, Wash., at a Circle K gas station. The suspect then borrowed a phone from a bystander, who later reported hearing him confess to the killings.
Where Is Breadson John? 8-Year-Old Boy Vanished in June, Family Has 'Not Provided ... Information'
Breadson John's grandparents were the last known guardians of the missing boy from Vancouver, Wash. An 8-year-old boy in Vancouver, Wash., has been missing since at least June — and the FBI has joined the search for the child. Breadson John was declared missing after local police conducted a welfare check on his home on June 17, 2022, the FBI says in a Missing Person poster for the child. Local residents had called police to express concern about his whereabouts. Upon checking his home, officials were unable to...
Essence
Family Of Keenan Anderson File $50 Million Claim Against City Of Los Angeles After Teacher's Death
Lawyers for Anderson's 5-year-old son filed the wrongful death claim after the 31-year-old man was repeatedly shocked by cops following a traffic collision. Attorneys representing the 5-year-old son of Keenan Anderson, who died after being repeatedly tased by Los Angeles police following a traffic collision, filed a $50 million claim against the city, the Associated Press reports.
Report: 67 journalists killed in 2022
The number of journalists killed around the world rose sharply to 67 in 2022, up from 45 in 2021, according to a yearly report from the Committee to Protect Journalists published Tuesday.
Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 dead, 5 injured
BERLIN — A man fatally stabbed two people and injured five others on a train in northern Germany on Wednesday before being arrested, police said. Germany’s Federal Police force said the man used a knife to attack several passengers shortly before a regional train traveling from Kiel to Hamburg arrived at the Brokstedt station.
Comments / 0