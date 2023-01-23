Read full article on original website
Related
FDA joins investigation into contaminated cough syrups that killed 300 kids
The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that they are partnering with the World Health Organization and other international partners to investigate the source of contaminated cough syrups that have killed more than 300 children in Asia and Africa. The international reports of contaminated products were announced by the WHO on Oct. 5, 2022. Over-the-counter cough syrups sold in several countries were found to be tainted with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic to humans. According to Reuters, most of the children who died were under 5 years old and the cause of death was acute kidney injury. There is no...
CBD has too many safety unknowns to be regulated, FDA says
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it is unable to regulate CBD products under its current structure because the hemp- or marijuana-derived ingredient hasn't been shown to be safe enough for food or supplements."[I]t is not apparent how CBD products could meet safety standards for dietary supplements or food additives," FDA Deputy Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement.She added, "For example, we have not found adequate evidence to determine how much CBD can be consumed, and for how long, before causing harm."Instead, the FDA called on Congress to create new rules for the massive and growing...
FDA advisers vote to simplify COVID vaccines, retire original "monovalent" shots
A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted unanimously Thursday in favor of "harmonizing" the initial shots given to unvaccinated Americans with the updated booster shots rolled out last year, in a bid to simplify COVID-19 vaccines.Once adopted by the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the change would effectively end use of the original "monovalent" shots that were developed initially in the pandemic, aimed at the original strain of the virus. Booster shots over the winter were "bivalent," containing components targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 variants.That means unvaccinated people could effectively skip straight to...
msn.com
The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain
It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
The worst is over for the US housing market – and prices will stop crashing within 6 months, Goldman Sachs says
A painful period for the US housing market looks like it's coming to an end, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank predicted that prices will fall just 6% from their peak and bottom out halfway through 2023. But there are likely to be steeper declines in west coast cities like...
A recession might be coming. Here's what it could look like
From a mild recession to a so-called hard landing, we sift through the wild array of recession predictions.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not
Also, emerging markets are one of the hottest opportunities in the market right now.
Russia is selling record amounts of crude oil to India to plug the gap in its energy exports after the EU ban
Indian imports of Russian oil hit a record 1.2 million barrels a day in December, and 1.3 million barrels a day in the first two weeks of January.
CNBC
Another Covid surge in China is the global supply chain's biggest fear, but it may be overstated
Supply chain managers' biggest fear is a second pandemic wave after Lunar New Year. There are concerns about port and trucking labor shortages and delays. The impact of the first Covid wave in China was swift but not long lasting, according to Infinite Electronics, a global supplier of components, and it is not expecting operating conditions to deteriorate as badly this time.
A key inflation measure cooled in December
The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge eased further in December, and consumer spending dipped — the latest evidence that the Fed's series of interest rate hikes are successfully putting the brakes on the economy. Friday's report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5% last month from a year earlier, down from a 5.5% year-over-year increase in November. It was the third straight drop.Consumer spending fell 0.2% from November to December and was revised lower to show a drop of 0.1% from October to November. Last year's holiday sales were sluggish for many retailers, and the overall spending figures for...
NPR
North Korea is under lockdown to fight the spread of a respiratory disease
SEOUL — North Korea's capital is under a five-day lockdown to fight the spread of an unspecified respiratory disease. Authorities have made no mention of COVID. The Russian Embassy in Pyongyang posted on its Facebook page a notice from authorities. It says the lockdown will last from Wednesday until Sunday.
Thousands of Florida nursing students got fake diplomas in alleged scheme
Thousands of practicing nurses in the U.S. could potentially be working with bogus academic credentials after federal officials uncovered an alleged scheme at three South Florida nursing schools. The Department of Justice said Wednesday that the schools, now closed, allegedly issued more than 7,600 fake and unearned nursing diplomas. The schools involved in the alleged scheme include Siena College, Palm Beach School of Nursing and Sacred Heart International Institute. The Justice Department has charged more than two dozen people for their alleged involvement, saying they "engaged in a scheme to sell fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from accredited Florida-based...
CBS News
