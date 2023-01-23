ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Some LA Dems question purpose of TV ad featuring state party chair

By Brooke Thorington
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31nfH5_0kOljrIg00

So far, no Democrat has announced their candidacy for governor but a new TV ad featuring state party chairwoman Katie Bernhardt said help is on the way.

LaPolitics Weekly publisher Jeremy Alford said while there is no mention of the governor’s race, Bernhardt looks and sounds like a candidate.

“There’s no office mentioned. It appears that she is promoting a PAC, called Team Louisiana PAC, or maybe the PAC is promoting her. It’s difficult to tell,” said Alford.

Bernhardt, who also holds and fires a shotgun in the ad, has reportedly conducted polling to run for governor.

Alford said he’s spoken with activist Gary Chambers, who most recently ran for U.S. Senate against Senator John Kennedy, who said he and other party members are not pleased about the ad whatsoever.

“They’re unhappy the way that Katie Bernhardt has kind of flirted with the governor’s race and they’ve reached out to him and urged him to run for governor,” said Alford.

Other names high-profile names considering a run for governor as a Democrat are Transportation Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson. Alford said Wilson would most likely have the endorsement of his current boss, Governor John Bel Edwards, and another name in the mix is East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore.

“A lot of folks are standing around and waiting to see what he’s going to do, because if there’s any candidate that perfectly fits the John Bel Edwards archetype it may be Hillar Moore,” said Alford.

To date, four Republicans and one Independent have announced their candidacy for the October primary.

New Orleans, LA
