Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Kellogg Company (K)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 31.33MM shares of Kellogg Company (K). This represents 9.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 25.79MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.47% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Jpmorgan Chase & Co Cuts Stake in Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN)
Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.28MM shares of Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 10.05MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Is Byd Co. (BYDDY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors
The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
NASDAQ
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Staples Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
NASDAQ
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Asure Software (ASUR) This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Asure Software Inc (ASUR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Has Darden Restaurants (DRI) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Darden Restaurants (DRI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Darden Restaurants is one...
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights S&P Global, MarketAxess, Penske Automotive, Citizens Community Bancorp and Franklin Electric
Chicago, IL – January 27, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: S&P Global SPGI, MarketAxess MKTX, Penske Automotive Group PAG, Citizens Community Bancorp CZWI and Franklin Electric Co. FELE.
NASDAQ
Nutrien (NTR) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
NASDAQ
Is SoFi Stock a Buy?
Even as the market looks up in 2023, taking some great stocks along with it and providing some relief for investors, many stocks are still well below their previous highs. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock is up 26% in January, but it's 73% off its high from exactly two years ago just after its initial public offering (IPO).
NASDAQ
Is Jabil (JBL) a Suitable Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
NASDAQ
Why Aehr Test Systems Was Rallying Yet Again This Week
Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) rallied again this week, rising 13.3% through Thursday trading at 1:38 p.m. ET, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Aehr is a small company, but it's showing big-time growth. The company makes test and burn-in semiconductor equipment for silicon carbide...
NASDAQ
Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Hologic (HOLX)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $82.96 in the previous session. Hologic has gained 10.9% since the start of the year compared to the -17.1% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -25.8% return for the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry.
NASDAQ
2 Large Cap Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today
To begin, large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization of over $10 billion. These are typically well-established companies that have been around for a while and have a proven track record of success. They are generally seen as less risky investments than small-cap stocks, as they have a larger and more diversified customer base and revenue stream. Many of these companies are household names, such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).
NASDAQ
Should You Buy Woodward (WWD) Ahead of Earnings?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Woodward, Inc. WWD, may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Woodward is seeing favorable earnings estimate...
NASDAQ
Here's What Could Help Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXS) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
NASDAQ
Regeneron (REGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Regeneron (REGN) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 01/27/2023: AUVI, INTC, LHX, APPF
Technology stocks were advancing on Friday, reversing a morning retreat that followed Intel (INTC) reporting weak Q4 earnings and the chipmaker warning of a likely net loss for the current quarter. At last look, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was rising 0.5% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was sliding 0.1% this afternoon.
NASDAQ
Why Kroger (KR) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
NASDAQ
Why Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Comments / 0