Waynesville, NC

WLOS.com

Construction to begin on 84-year-old NC-106 bridge in Macon County

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said construction will start Monday, Jan. 30, on an 84-year-old bridge on N.C 106 in Macon County. The bridge sits over Middle Creek, southwest of Scaly Mountain, less than two miles from the Georgia state line. NCDOT said the bridge will be replaced with...
MACON COUNTY, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Answer Man: Did Biltmore Estate lose water in the outage? Does it own a reservoir? Overlook Road widening project still a go?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: After the recent water outages in Asheville, it made me wonder about the Biltmore Estate. As far as I know, it didn’t lose water, which made me wonder if the estate has its own water system. Can you check? Does it use city water? Does it have its own water storage facility on site? I’ve heard that the Biltmore actually owns the Busbee reservoir up above Ray Kisiah Park. Is that correct?
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Dog rescued from French Broad River is reunited with owner

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A dog rescued from drowning a couple of weeks ago has reunited with its owner after he saw the pup on News 13. A spokesperson with Asheville Humane Society said Thursday, Jan. 26 that the 20-pound poodle mix is now microchipped and back with family after the harrowing ordeal.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Will there be any help for businesses hurt by Asheville water outage?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Help Wanted” signs posted at businesses mean the bosses are hiring. Inside some South Asheville shops and restaurants, the words are a rallying cry for financial help after Asheville’s recent water outage. Business owners also want clear answers about how the outage happened and a backup plan so it doesn't happen again.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23

Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles …. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen …. The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Project would turn church in historic Montford neighborhood into condos

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A project proposed for the Montford Area Historic District of Asheville would turn a former church into condominiums. The brick building on Cumberland Avenue was most recently home to Crosspoint Community Church. According to the permit application, Boulevard Development Group of Asheville wants to renovate...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

18-year-old dies days after crash in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old died Sunday days after a single-vehicle crash in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the driver was traveling south on Riverside Drive around 7:31 p.m. at a high rate of speed. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, became airborne while attempting to return to the road […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

7 people named to Asheville water outage independent review committee

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council on Tuesday approved seven people for the water outage independent review committee. Thousands of customers were without water from Dec. 24 through Jan. 4, when the southern and western regions of Asheville experienced major outages. The purpose of the committee is to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Providing for those in need, News 13 partners with ABCCM for 2023 Safe & Warm

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Each winter families below the poverty level in Buncombe County and those experiencing homelessness struggle with the cold. WLOS is proud to partner with Asheville Buncombe County Christian Ministries (ABCCM) again this year with their Safe and Warm campaign. The drive kicks off Friday, January 27, at Carolina Furniture Concepts in Arden.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Abuela's Little Kitchen opens at new Long Shoals Road space

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A south Asheville restaurant has officially moved. Abuela's Little Kitchen held a grand opening Wednesday morning for its new home on Long Shoals Road. The restaurant, which opened during the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to launch a new concept in its former space in March. Abuela's...
ASHEVILLE, NC

