WLOS.com
Construction to begin on 84-year-old NC-106 bridge in Macon County
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said construction will start Monday, Jan. 30, on an 84-year-old bridge on N.C 106 in Macon County. The bridge sits over Middle Creek, southwest of Scaly Mountain, less than two miles from the Georgia state line. NCDOT said the bridge will be replaced with...
avlwatchdog.org
Answer Man: Did Biltmore Estate lose water in the outage? Does it own a reservoir? Overlook Road widening project still a go?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: After the recent water outages in Asheville, it made me wonder about the Biltmore Estate. As far as I know, it didn’t lose water, which made me wonder if the estate has its own water system. Can you check? Does it use city water? Does it have its own water storage facility on site? I’ve heard that the Biltmore actually owns the Busbee reservoir up above Ray Kisiah Park. Is that correct?
WLOS.com
$18 million in upgrades to Mission's OB triage area, labor & delivery rooms underway
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A major renovation is currently underway at Mission Hospital in Asheville. The $18 million project includes a new OB (Obstetrics) entrance and OB triage area. It will also update labor and delivery and mother-baby rooms. “We think this is a really important service to the...
WLOS.com
Dog rescued from French Broad River is reunited with owner
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A dog rescued from drowning a couple of weeks ago has reunited with its owner after he saw the pup on News 13. A spokesperson with Asheville Humane Society said Thursday, Jan. 26 that the 20-pound poodle mix is now microchipped and back with family after the harrowing ordeal.
WLOS.com
Will there be any help for businesses hurt by Asheville water outage?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Help Wanted” signs posted at businesses mean the bosses are hiring. Inside some South Asheville shops and restaurants, the words are a rallying cry for financial help after Asheville’s recent water outage. Business owners also want clear answers about how the outage happened and a backup plan so it doesn't happen again.
WLOS.com
Second chance at life: Woman jumps into French Broad River to save drowning dog
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A scruffy 20-pound poodle mix is lucky to be alive, and it's all thanks to someone who was willing to jump in to the rescue. Riu is about 2 years old, and he's recovering from a pretty traumatic experience. About two weeks ago, two women...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23
Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
WLOS.com
'A Biltmore Christmas' movie production rolls into South Slope, Hendersonville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Filming for the Hallmark movie "A Biltmore Christmas" continued Thursday, Jan. 26, with crews setting up shop in downtown Asheville. The film crew and equipment was spotted outside of Antidote, a cocktail bar located on Coxe Avenue. "A Biltmore Christmas" is a Hallmark production that...
WLOS.com
CarePartners Rehab Hospital celebrates new $8.8 million 'Blue Ridge Wing' addition
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A ribbon-cutting was held at the new Blue Ridge Wing of the CarePartners Rehabilitation Hospital in Asheville Thursday, Jan. 26. HCA Healthcare put $17 million into upgrading the hospital. $8.8 million went toward 12 new patient rooms and visitor accommodations. “This is a very important...
FOX Carolina
2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
WLOS.com
MISSING: Authorities search for man whose vehicle was found at Pink Beds Overlook
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. Officials said Osha Ray Berry, 39, was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. No foul play is suspected. At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Blue Ridge Parkway Law Enforcement requested canine...
WLOS.com
Haywood County commissioners put COVID grant on hold after complaints
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A grant, totaling tens of thousands of dollars, is in the pipeline to help Haywood County with COVID vaccinations. But commissioners put the grant on hold after hearing concerns from some community members. The $75,000 grant from the state to Haywood County is designed...
wspa.com
Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city
Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles …. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen …. The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has...
WLOS.com
Project would turn church in historic Montford neighborhood into condos
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A project proposed for the Montford Area Historic District of Asheville would turn a former church into condominiums. The brick building on Cumberland Avenue was most recently home to Crosspoint Community Church. According to the permit application, Boulevard Development Group of Asheville wants to renovate...
18-year-old dies days after crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old died Sunday days after a single-vehicle crash in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the driver was traveling south on Riverside Drive around 7:31 p.m. at a high rate of speed. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, became airborne while attempting to return to the road […]
WLOS.com
Organization that helps local youths needs support, permanent home for track team
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A program that empowers and uplifts young people in Asheville is looking for support and a track to call home. "You can’t learn it overnight,” coach Ricardo Howard said. “If you take your time, you’ll get it.”. The My Daddy Taught...
WLOS.com
7 people named to Asheville water outage independent review committee
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council on Tuesday approved seven people for the water outage independent review committee. Thousands of customers were without water from Dec. 24 through Jan. 4, when the southern and western regions of Asheville experienced major outages. The purpose of the committee is to...
WLOS.com
Providing for those in need, News 13 partners with ABCCM for 2023 Safe & Warm
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Each winter families below the poverty level in Buncombe County and those experiencing homelessness struggle with the cold. WLOS is proud to partner with Asheville Buncombe County Christian Ministries (ABCCM) again this year with their Safe and Warm campaign. The drive kicks off Friday, January 27, at Carolina Furniture Concepts in Arden.
WLOS.com
Abuela's Little Kitchen opens at new Long Shoals Road space
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A south Asheville restaurant has officially moved. Abuela's Little Kitchen held a grand opening Wednesday morning for its new home on Long Shoals Road. The restaurant, which opened during the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to launch a new concept in its former space in March. Abuela's...
WLOS.com
City council approves audit to examine policies, practices that harm Black community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 24 unanimously approved a resolution to move forward with an audit suggested by the Community Reparations Commission. That audit will examine policies and practices that harm the African-American community. The city manager will now create a plan that will...
