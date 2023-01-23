Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding receptionMEDIALINKERS NEWSAberdeen, MD
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Baltimore shortage of police officers leaves city residents feeling less safeEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
Get your masks ready for Mardi Gras!Adrian HolmanBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Residents in Maryland counties frustrated and concern over juvenile crime trend
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore city isn't the only place seeing an uptick in juvenile crime. Some surrounding Maryland counties are too, leaving some residents concerned and frustrated over the troubling trend. In Anne Arundel County, a 16-year-old boy was gunned down while standing on the back porch of his...
Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Distributing Large Amounts of Fentanyl in Maryland and Surrounding Areas
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
foxbaltimore.com
Fox Undercover: can new leadership lead to low crime legislation?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has welcomed a new governor, attorney general, and city state's attorney. With new leadership, there's pressure to change the culture of crime across the state, with a focus on Baltimore City. Former Police Commissioner and current talk show host Ed Norris joins the morning show...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott to back SA Bates' gun legislation that now has bipartisan support
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More support is showing up for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates’ legislation looking to implement tougher penalties for certain gun crimes as bipartisan cosponsors move the proposal forward. Currently, the maximum penalty for misdemeanor illegal gun possession is three years for offenders 21-years-old...
Proposed bills aim to combat "snitching culture," identify mass shooters
Two recent bills in Congress proposed by Maryland politicians look to stop mass shootings and better protect witnesses of crime.
foxbaltimore.com
Former city leader questions the impact of the consent decree
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At a quarterly hearing on Thursday, the federal judge overseeing Baltimore's consent decree took aim at the continued officer shortage at the city's police department. "Insufficient staffing is the largest single barrier standing between the police department and this court's finding," said Judge James Bredar. In...
foxbaltimore.com
"It's alarming" | 40% of Baltimore City ghost gun offenders under the age of 21
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police Department (BCPD) said an alarming amount of Baltimore youth are getting their hands on guns. At a public meeting concerning juvenile justice in the city, the department revealed about 40% of the ghost guns being pulled off the streets are found on those under the age of 21. Meaning, many of those caught illegally carrying are too young to buy a gun in the first place.
Judge concerned about Baltimore violence and "unsustainable" police staffing shortages
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is losing officers at a drastic pace.In the city's police consent decree hearing, a judge noted that the Baltimore Police Department lost roughly 279 officers in 2022."We just can't take a hit like that in 2023," Judge James K. Bredar said.The department also hired 103 police officers last year.Currently, there are 2,150 officers in the Baltimore Police Department.Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison acknowledges staffing shortages and says, like the judge, he is "pounding the table" to fix them.""It's bigger than the police department can solve," the judge added regarding the staff shortages.Last week, Baltimore...
foxbaltimore.com
Annapolis man pleads guilty to threatening to murder member of congress
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 39-year-old man from Annapolis pleads guilty to a federal charge for threatening to murder a member of the U.S. Congress. The United States States Attorney's Office District of Maryland says Justin Kuchta pleaded guilty on Thursday after allegedly sending a menacing message through an event management website that was being used to coordinate an event held in the State of Missouri, being attended by Member of Congress.
foxbaltimore.com
21 killed, 32 shot in 2023 | Mayor Scott appears to shift goals, blame for city crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In Baltimore City, 21 people have been killed so far this year. On Wednesday, a 15-year-old Forest Park High School student was shot and killed just blocks from the school. On the scene, Mayor Brandon Scott condemned the crime and placed blame on gun manufacturers. “We...
foxbaltimore.com
Push for new school leadership in Baltimore City after similar calls successful in County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After three years of controversy and repeated calls for his replacement, Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams has announced he will not seek a new contract. But similar calls for new leadership in Baltimore City Schools have yet to be successful. “It’s very much frustrating,”...
Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's entire legal team seeks to withdraw from case
Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's is asking a federal judge to withdraw from representing the former prosecutor in a federal case.
Baltimore mayor blames gun manufacturers after teen gunned down after school
BALTIMORE, MD – A Forest Park High School student was shot and killed in an alley shortly after leaving Forest Park High School Wednesday afternoon. Police arrived at the alleyway in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue to find the 15-year-old student suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Mayor Brandon Scott, who has presided over a crime wave in the city since becoming mayor, called for the senseless violence in Baltimore to end, blaming gunmakers for the shooting. “We shouldn’t be here today talking about a 15-year-old life lost,” Scott said, blaming the The post Baltimore mayor blames gun manufacturers after teen gunned down after school appeared first on Shore News Network.
Card skimming still on the rise in Baltimore
Baltimore County police say keep an eye out because card skimming is on the rise again. These card scams come in many different forms.
foxbaltimore.com
Judge says staffing crisis BPD's biggest barrier, and most serious issue
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department had its first quarterly consent decree hearing of 2023. The federal consent decree is a court order that requires changes to the Department after an investigation by the Department of Justice found that BPD engaged in a pattern and practice of unconstitutional policing.
Police confiscate ghost guns, arrest members of 'Wick Squad' gang selling fentanyl in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Nine Baltimore men from the criminal organization known as "Wick Squad" have been indicted on charges of drug trafficking in West Baltimore, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced.The charges stem from a long-term investigation in West Baltimore.Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the major drug trafficking organization had been terrorizing the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue for months. "We believe this investigation helped to prevent shootings in recent months, and we anticipate ballistics testing of other recovered firearms could potentially lead to other crimes committed by these individuals," Commissioner Harrison said. Charges in the indictments include illegal possession of firearms,...
foxbaltimore.com
Drug kingpin sentenced to 20 years prison in connection to Md. fentanyl distribution ring
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 36-year-old man has pled guilty to a Howard County Circuit Court Judge on multiple charges in connection to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County. Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said the case began as an...
foxbaltimore.com
Gun recovered from student at Carver Vo-Tech, student arrested
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gun was recovered from a student at Carver Vo-Tech High School in Baltimore, according to police sources. Sherry Christian, a spokesperson for Baltimore City Schools, said in an email that officers arrested a 15-year-old boy. The gun was discovered during an administrative search and the...
foxbaltimore.com
PHOTOS: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore welcomes Md. tennis star Frances Tiafoe to State House
ANNAPOLIS Md. (7News) — Newly appointed Maryland Governor Wes Moore welcomed Prince George's County tennis star Frances Tiafoe to the State House on Thursday. Tiafoe gained fame through the 2022 U.S. Open, where he made a cinderella run to the tournament's semifinal. Since then, Tiafoe has been just as...
wypr.org
Baltimore City’s homelessness census data key as $101M in federal funds are flowing in to help
A team of volunteers walk an alleyway in Little Italy as part of the Point-in-Time Count conducted by Baltimore city on January 22. Volunteer Jennifer Graham, who works in Baltimore, approached a man huddled under a blanket in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood near the Inner Harbor downtown on a wet and wintery Sunday night in January.
Comments / 5