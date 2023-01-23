BALTIMORE, MD – A Forest Park High School student was shot and killed in an alley shortly after leaving Forest Park High School Wednesday afternoon. Police arrived at the alleyway in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue to find the 15-year-old student suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Mayor Brandon Scott, who has presided over a crime wave in the city since becoming mayor, called for the senseless violence in Baltimore to end, blaming gunmakers for the shooting. “We shouldn’t be here today talking about a 15-year-old life lost,” Scott said, blaming the The post Baltimore mayor blames gun manufacturers after teen gunned down after school appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO