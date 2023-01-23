ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Tyre Nichols' mother urges peaceful protest: 'I don't want us burning up our cities'

Tyre Nichols death: Mother speaks ahead of body cam video release | LiveNOW from FOX. Authorities on Friday were set to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against them and provoked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality. Family members of Tyre Nichols pleaded for any protests to remain peaceful.
MEMPHIS, TN
fox35orlando.com

Tyre Nichols' mom to charged Memphis police officers: 'You...disgraced your own families'

Rodney and RowVaughn Wells, the stepfather and mother of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old man who died days after a traffic stop and confrontation with Memphis, Tenn. police officers, called for peaceful protests in anticipation of officials releasing bodycam video of the alleged incident. The family said they were satisfied with the charges filed against five of the police officers. Nichols' mom also had a message for those officers: "This should not have happened." She said the officers disgraced their own families and that she would pray for him.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy