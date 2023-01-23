Rodney and RowVaughn Wells, the stepfather and mother of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old man who died days after a traffic stop and confrontation with Memphis, Tenn. police officers, called for peaceful protests in anticipation of officials releasing bodycam video of the alleged incident. The family said they were satisfied with the charges filed against five of the police officers. Nichols' mom also had a message for those officers: "This should not have happened." She said the officers disgraced their own families and that she would pray for him.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO