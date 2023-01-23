ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Morgantown Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

By Lootpress News Staff
 4 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Steven Reger, 46, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 23, 2021, Reger sold approximately 428.1 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant near a garage in Parkersburg. Reger admitted to selling the methamphetamine to the informant and receiving $5,000 as well as $10,000 from prior drug deals from the informant.

Reger is scheduled to be sentenced on May 17, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release, and a $10 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)1.

Chief United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorneys Joshua Hanks and Negar M. Kordestani are prosecuting the case.

