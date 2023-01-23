Read full article on original website
KSDK
City Foundry STL Week on Show Me St. Louis
Show Me St. Louis is hoping to help you beat the winter blues with City Foundry STL week. We are highlighting all of the local places to shop, eat and play!
Historic St. Louis, Missouri house built for prominent dentist, Dr. George Ashe Bronson, in 1885
This historic house is over 135 years old. Referred to as the Dr. George Ashe Bronson House, it was built in 1885 in St. Louis, Missouri on the corner of Washington and Compton Avenues. Dr. Bronson was a prominent dentist.
Pickleball plan pits Kirkwood residents against neighboring country club
Pickleball’s popularity is growing in the St. Louis area. The sound generated by the crack of the ball on the paddle is a growing concern for residents of Kirkwood’s Osage Hills neighborhood.
stljewishlight.org
St. Louis’ ‘Bagel Renaissance” continues with opening of Bagel Union
“Bagel Week” may be over but St. Louis’ “Bagel Renaissance” continues unabated. Our town’s newest bagel shop, Bagel Union, is set to open on Wednesday, February 8th. The team from Union Loafers Cafe and Bread Bakery is bringing its baking skills and experience to creating traditional New York-style bagels at its new shop located at 8705 Big Bend Boulevard, in Webster Groves.
Review: Hatch’d Is One of St. Louis’ Most Thrilling Brunch Spots
The south city spot offers excellent creative signature dishes and classics
KMOV
‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
Crime in St. Louis City affects the entire region, St. Charles County Exec says
On Thursday’s “The Show,” St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann confirmed a thought that Chris Rongey and Amy Marxkors shared: that crime in St. Louis City has an effect on the entire region. He explains how, and offers solutions.
KSDK
City Foundry STL Week: iHeart Media St. Louis’ home
ST. LOUIS — In honor of City Foundry STL week, on Thursday morning, Dusty chatted about iHeart Media St. Louis’s home in City Foundry STL. Dusty shares how having a taste of St. Louis right near their hub has been helpful when country artists visit. You can listen...
KSDK
Happening in the Lou: STL RV Travel Show, Fete de Glace, Lunar New Year lion dance
Looking for weekend plans? Here are our picks for entertainment this weekend in St. Louis.
stlmag.com
Mainlander supper club to debut this spring in the Central West End
Mainlander, an American supper club, will debut in the Central West End this spring in the former Poke Doke space at 8 S. Euclid, with a soft opening slated for late March. Accomplished chef-owner Blake Askew, who worked for Wolfgang Puck Dining Group on the East Coast and more recently as sous chef at Dominque Crenn’s three-Michelin-starred Petite Crenn in San Fransisco, moved to St. Louis with partner Gordon Chen, co-owner and maître d’, to open the restaurant.
KSDK
This Ballwin marathon runner is out-stepping the competition
Jennifer Bertucci will run in the 2023 Boston Marathon on April 17. It will be her fifth or sixth time competing in the race.
Local pro bowler completes near-perfect series ahead of 2023 U.S. Open
ST. LOUIS – For many, the pinnacle of bowling is a perfect 300. Having bowled a 300 over 20 times, local Professional Bowling Association pro Tim Gruendler had his sites set on a more impressive number. 900. He nearly got it. “It was awesome,” Gruendler said. “It’s definitely the greatest accomplishment of my career so […]
St. Louis Powerball player gets lucky on Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th isn't typically associated with good fortune, but one lucky St. Louis Poweball player won $100,000 when he opted to play on that day. The winning ticket was purchased at St. Louis' Joel's Benton Park BP, 1815 Arsenal.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Buzz's Hawaiian Grill Brings Polynesian Delicacies to St. Louis [PHOTOS]
This food truck was such a success in St. Louis that the owner opened a brick-and-mortar location on Magnolia Avenue. The Tower Grove East spot offers pupu (appetizers), small dishes, main plates, sandwiches, poke, dessert and more. Read Cheryl Baehr's review: "Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill Brings Delicious Island Fare to St....
KSDK
Former St. Louis County aide heads to prison for 'pay-to-play' scheme
Tony Weaver learned his sentence in federal court Thursday morning. He admitted to public corruption to steal fraudulent COVID-19 relief funds.
Here are the St. Louis restaurants and chef named this year's James Beard Awards semifinalists
ST. LOUIS — One St. Louis chef and two restaurants were named Wednesday as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, the culinary world's top prize. The announcement came Wednesday from the James Beard Foundation. Rob Connoley snagged a nomination for best chef in the Midwest region. Connoley is...
KSDK
City of St. Louis shares plans for January winter storm
The City of St. Louis described the specifics of the winter storm and the plan to plow snow. The morning rush hour was expected to be messy.
KSDK
String of carjackings in south St. Louis 'possibly connected,' police say
Three carjackings happened last night in south St. Louis. Police are looking for the suspects after saying they are all "possibly connected."
Police: Group shoots at two in south St. Louis over ‘personal matters’
ST. LOUIS – A group of three women shot at a man and his mother overnight in south St. Louis over “personal matters,” police say. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Stansbury Street. Three women are accused of physically assaulting...
