WPTV
Florida's election crimes office can't fill jobs; self-proclaimed political 'operative' in leadership role
Five months after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proudly announced his new election crimes and security office had nabbed nearly 20 former felons for illegally voting in the 2020 election, four of those cases have been dismissed and one resulted in a plea deal with a small fine. Also, we've discovered...
WPTV
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump threatens legal action over banning of AP African American studies course
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A famed civil rights attorney has threatened to sue the governor if the state bans teaching a controversial AP course on African American studies. At a rally and press conference inside the state capitol, Ben Crump announced the pending legal action on Wednesday. "We are here...
WPTV
Professor: Teaching African American studies without discussing suffering is tough
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The conversations on Governor Ron DeSantis’ decision to reject the Collegeboard’s trial Advanced Placement African American History course in Florida kept on coming this week. After reviewing the proposed curriculum DeSantis say the course delivers more indoctrination than education. Some felt very...
WPTV
Prenatal pollution exposure could lead to lower childhood cognition
Researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder found that prenatal exposure to pollution can lead to lower cognition scores when the child becomes a toddler. According to the research, the toddlers scored lower on measures of cognition, motor coordination and language skills when their mothers were exposed to high pollution levels in the middle and final trimesters of pregnancy.
