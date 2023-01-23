Read full article on original website
Related
cw39.com
Shooting in north Houston apartment leaves 1 dead, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting in north Houston left a man dead Thursday night, and the suspect is still on the loose. At 9:30 p.m., Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called about a shooting at the Rock Creek apartments on 101 Hollow Tree Lane near Westfield Place Drive and Cypress Station.
1 dead after shooting at apartment complex in north Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times at an apartment complex in north Harris County, according to deputies. The shooting happened Thursday around 9:30 p.m. on Hollow Tree Lane near the Cypress Station area and the North Freeway. Investigators said they were called...
cw39.com
Man found shot dead in Home Depot parking lot in Spring, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after he was shot during a road rage incident near Spring early Friday morning. It started right after midnight when Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies were called to a Home Depot at 20131 North Freeway, where they initially were investigating a crash involving a motorcycle.
Northboud lanes of Southwest Freeway reopen at 610/West Loop after deadly motorcycle crash clears
HOUSTON — The northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop were closed Thursday due to a deadly motorcycle crash. This happened shortly after 6 p.m. Houston police said the motorcyclist was speeding when he hit a curve and was thrown into traffic. He died at the scene.
Person found dead after neighbor notices car running unattended at Timbergrove Gardens home
A neighbor noticed a car had been running for a while in a garage and called 911. Police later found someone shot to death inside a home in Timbergrove Gardens.
Man killed in possible road rage shooting in Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas — A man was found dead in the parking lot of a Home Depot in north Harris County after a possible road rage shooting, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. We're told Precinct 4 deputies were flagged down at the Home Depot along the North Freeway...
fox26houston.com
"COLD CASE SOLVED": Man charged in 2009 deadly stabbing of Houston woman
HOUSTON - Houston police say a cold case been solved more than 13 years after a woman was stabbed to death at her family’s business. Jorge Trevino Cardenas, 50, has been charged with murder for the deadly stabbing on April 24, 2009, police announced Friday. Authorities say he is currently serving a sentence for an unrelated crime.
fox26houston.com
Man chased around Sam's Club parking lot with crowbar in north Houston
HOUSTON - A man was arrested on Wednesday after assaulting a man in a Sam's Club parking lot. On Wednesday around 5 p.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 300 block of E. Richey Road in north Houston about a disturbance. SUGGESTED: 14-year-old, 16-year-old charged with capital...
Motorcyclist thrown from bike in deadly crash on inbound Southwest Freeway at West Loop
Authorities spent more than four hours investigating and then clearing a motorcycle crash on Thursday night.
cw39.com
Case where neighbor shoots, kills alleged robber goes to grand jury
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who shot and killed a would-be robber could face charges himself, according to Harris County officials. Police said on Saturday night, Jan. 21, a man was found dead around midnight at a home at the 4900 block of Saxon Drive in northwest Houston. Police...
fox26houston.com
29-year-old executed while setting up garage sale at her Tomball home, case remains unsolved 4 years later
TOMBALL, Texas - "It's just unreal that it's unsolved at this point," said Robert Nuelle, Elizabeth Barraza's father. "I still can't believe that it happened, period," said Elizabeth's mother Rosemary Nuelle. It's an unsolved murder that's gained national attention. On January 25, 2019, 29-year-old Elizabeth Barraza was setting up a...
fox26houston.com
Southwest Freeway crash: Fatal crash shuts down main lanes of traffic
HOUSTON - Authorities are on the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on the inbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop in Houston. Details are very limited at this time. All main lanes of traffic on Southwest Freeway northbound at the West Loop are blocked and traffic...
HPD looking for suspects caught on video robbing Subway restaurant in SW Houston
HPD said the three suspects took off with the restaurant's money and personal items from a customer in a small SUV. If you recognize any of them, you are urged to contact police.
fox26houston.com
14-year-old, 16-year-old charged with capital murder in death of 18-year-old
HOUSTON - Two juveniles have been placed in custody and charged after the death of an 18-year-old on Jan. 21. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old are in custody for shooting and killing Christoper Aguilar, 18. Units reportedly responded to a home in west Houston...
KHOU
Surveillance video: Gunman ambush victims in deadly shooting at north Harris County gas station
Surveillance video shows gunmen open fire at a gas station on Ella Boulevard. Two people were killed. KHOU 11 chose to stop the video before the shots were fired.
cw39.com
Woman shot in South Park, HPD searching for boyfriend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was shot by her boyfriend in the South Park area of Houston. It happened around 10 p.m. at the 8100 block of Jutland Road near Bellfort Avenue. Police say when crews arrived, found a 22-year-old woman with gunshot...
New video shows plane hit 18-wheeler during crash landing on Harris County toll road
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A new video shows the moment a plane fell from the sky and crashed on a Harris County toll road last weekend. Spring Area Radio Kontrol Society captured the video. It shows the Bonanza 35 aircraft coming in for a crash landing on the Grand Parkway near Cypress Rosehill Road around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
HPD searching for hit-and-run driver after e-bike rider found dead on Shepherd Drive in River Oaks
Police said the man was riding an electric bike on Shepherd when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver took off after the deadly crash.
65-Year-Old Woman Put in Chokehold for Finding $50 in Houston Store
The city of Houston has come to a standstill after a 65-year-old woman was locked in a store and was told she could not leave after she found a $50 bill on the floor. “There is no reason, why as of Monday morning, no one is under arrest for what happened to sister Betty,” said community activist Quanell X who stood alongside fellow activist Dr. Candice Matthews, Sister Betty and her family at a press conference Monday.
Sugar Land man charged with murder, accused of stabbing man to death while he was fishing in Galveston
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of a 73-year-old man who was fishing in Galveston earlier this month. Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from previous reports. According to the Galveston Police Department, Albert Titov was...
Comments / 1