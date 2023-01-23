ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

cw39.com

Shooting in north Houston apartment leaves 1 dead, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting in north Houston left a man dead Thursday night, and the suspect is still on the loose. At 9:30 p.m., Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called about a shooting at the Rock Creek apartments on 101 Hollow Tree Lane near Westfield Place Drive and Cypress Station.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man found shot dead in Home Depot parking lot in Spring, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after he was shot during a road rage incident near Spring early Friday morning. It started right after midnight when Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies were called to a Home Depot at 20131 North Freeway, where they initially were investigating a crash involving a motorcycle.
SPRING, TX
fox26houston.com

"COLD CASE SOLVED": Man charged in 2009 deadly stabbing of Houston woman

HOUSTON - Houston police say a cold case been solved more than 13 years after a woman was stabbed to death at her family’s business. Jorge Trevino Cardenas, 50, has been charged with murder for the deadly stabbing on April 24, 2009, police announced Friday. Authorities say he is currently serving a sentence for an unrelated crime.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man chased around Sam's Club parking lot with crowbar in north Houston

HOUSTON - A man was arrested on Wednesday after assaulting a man in a Sam's Club parking lot. On Wednesday around 5 p.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 300 block of E. Richey Road in north Houston about a disturbance. SUGGESTED: 14-year-old, 16-year-old charged with capital...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Southwest Freeway crash: Fatal crash shuts down main lanes of traffic

HOUSTON - Authorities are on the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on the inbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop in Houston. Details are very limited at this time. All main lanes of traffic on Southwest Freeway northbound at the West Loop are blocked and traffic...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Woman shot in South Park, HPD searching for boyfriend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was shot by her boyfriend in the South Park area of Houston. It happened around 10 p.m. at the 8100 block of Jutland Road near Bellfort Avenue. Police say when crews arrived, found a 22-year-old woman with gunshot...
HOUSTON, TX
Shine My Crown

65-Year-Old Woman Put in Chokehold for Finding $50 in Houston Store

The city of Houston has come to a standstill after a 65-year-old woman was locked in a store and was told she could not leave after she found a $50 bill on the floor. “There is no reason, why as of Monday morning, no one is under arrest for what happened to sister Betty,” said community activist Quanell X who stood alongside fellow activist Dr. Candice Matthews, Sister Betty and her family at a press conference Monday.
HOUSTON, TX

