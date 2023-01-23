ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Salem veterinarian charged with DUII after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run

By Tracy Loew, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p3HPu_0kOlgda300

A Salem veterinarian has been charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and attempting to elude a police officer following a collision Saturday that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

Dr. Eric Raymond Webb, a small-animal vet at The Pet Clinic, also was charged with second-degree assault, failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, and driving while suspended, according to court documents.

The 26-year-old female pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Salem Hospital. She later was transferred to Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.

Police received a report of a hit-and-run at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Lancaster Drive and Rickey Street SE, according to a Salem Police news release.

Witnesses reported the woman was struck by a pick-up truck driven by an adult male who fled the scene. They were able to provide details about the direction of travel of the vehicle.

Keizer Police located and stopped Webb in the 1900 block of Claxter Road NE, Keizer Police spokesman Lt. Trevor Wenning said.

Webb, 49, has seven previous DUII convictions dating back to 2010, according to court records.

He also has previous convictions for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, tampering with physical evidence, criminal driving while suspended, violating the open-container law, recklessly endangering another person, aggravated assault and second-degree criminal mischief.

According to Webb’s public social media pages, he graduated from Mountain View High School in Bend in 1991, and from Oklahoma State University’s veterinary college in 1998. He currently lives in Aumsville.

Dr. Ken Genova, owner of The Pet Clinic, declined to comment, an employee there said.

The Oregon Veterinary Medical Examining Board shows Webb’s initial license date as Feb. 28, 2022, and does not show any disciplinary proceedings. Board minutes, however, show Webb’s veterinary license was reinstated at least twice, in 2013 and 2018.

Webb was arraigned in Marion County Circuit Court Monday afternoon.

Tracy Loew covers the environment at the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions and tips totloew@statesmanjournal.com, 503-399-6779. Follow her on Twitter at@Tracy_Loew

Comments / 13

KATHY Cornagey
3d ago

Simple don't drive after you have been drinking. I'm amazed he still has a license after 7 DUIs.

Reply(3)
5
Randy Bowen
3d ago

Seems like this guy was probably drunk at work, and more than once. Wouldn't want him touching my critters.

Reply
3
Tracy Pratt
3d ago

Why in the world does he still have a driver’s license??? Hope he gets jail time for this incident.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kykn.com

Late Evening Hit and Run Collision in Southeast Salem

Salem, Ore. — Salem Police and other emergency responders were called to the intersection of Lancaster DR & Rickey ST SE at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, on the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers located a woman, identified as 26-year-old Julia...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Clackamas County attempted murder suspect arrested in Milwaukie

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an attempted murder suspect on the run for two weeks. Deputies first responded Jan. 10 around 8:45 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 9900 block of SE Talbert Street in Clackamas. Shortly after responding, deputies made contact with the 51-year-old victim who was being treated for serious injuries.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Albany police officer suffers minor injuries in arrest after shots fired

ALBANY, Ore. -- A 19-year-old man is in custody Wednesday after an incident that sent a police officer to the hospital with minor injuries, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, at about 12:20 p.m. on January 25 officers from the Albany Police...
ALBANY, OR
KXL

Albany Police Officer Injured During Incident

ALBANY, Ore. – An Albany police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to a home around 12:20 after a report that 19-year-old Alex Greig had assaulted his girlfriend. When officers arrived, they say shots were fired inside the home and one officer was injured by flying glass.
ALBANY, OR
kptv.com

Boy, 16, gets more than 7 years for Salem gas station shooting

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for a Nov. 2021 shooting in a Salem gas station parking lot. A Marion County judge sentenced 16-year-old Kye Ray Alfaro on Monday. He pleaded guilty to attempted assault with a firearm. As part of the agreement, Alfaro agreed to be convicted as an adult.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Salem pedestrian injured in hit-and-run, driver arrested

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A hit-and-run accident injured a 26-year-old woman Saturday evening, according to Salem Police. Officers and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Southeast Lancaster Drive and Southeast Rickey Street at about 8:30 p.m. They arrived to find a pedestrian had been hit. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
SALEM, OR
YAHOO!

Police ID man killed in South Salem shootout with officers

Salem Police killed 27-year-old Michael James Compton Monday morning following an alleged armed robbery and shootout in South Salem that closed Commercial Street near Kuebler Boulevard for hours. According to Salem Police, officers responded to reports of an armed robbery and carjacking in progress in the parking lot of the...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Pregnant thief wanted by Lake Oswego police

LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Lake Oswego are looking for a pregnant woman suspected on charges of criminal mischief and theft. She was last seen in the area of Lake Oswego Senior High School. Police said she’s accused of unlawful entry of a vehicle, ID theft, theft in the second degree, and criminal mischief.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kezi.com

Man who allegedly robbed Eugene bank arrested in Louisiana

EUGENE, Ore. -- An Arkansas man suspected of robbing banks in Salem and Eugene has been arrested in Louisiana thanks to help from the Eugene Police Department, officials said. According to the EPD, on January 13, 2023, Key Bank told law enforcement their branch on west 11th Avenue in Eugene had been the victim of a robbery. EPD said their investigation showed that a suspect had entered the bank and received an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the area. EPD also said they later learned that a similar robbery had occurred in Salem just hours prior.
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

SWAT assists police in capturing suspect

After an almost four-hour standoff, Lebanon police were able to take into custody a male suspect on domestic-related charges. Lebanon police detectives observed the suspect, Matthew Garrett Fox, 30, of Lebanon, in the 200 block of E. Carolina St. at about 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. As detectives attempted to take the male into custody, he fled into his residence. Multiple attempts were made to safely take Fox into custody prior to this event.
LEBANON, OR
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy