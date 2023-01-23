ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Victim's identity released in fatal shooting at West Peoria gas station

By Leslie Renken, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJSUo_0kOlgavs00

WEST PEORIA — The Decatur man shot in the parking lot of a West Peoria gas station early Sunday has been identified.

Stashaun L. Wheeler, 35, of West Marietta Street in Decatur was shot several times in the parking lot of Casey's gas station, 2114 W. Farmington Road, before Peoria County sheriff’s deputies arrived shortly after 4 a.m. Jan. 22.

Background: Decatur man found shot to death at West Peoria gas station

Preliminary autopsy results will be available Jan. 24, according to information released by the Peoria County Coroner’s Office.

The incident is still under investigation and no suspects are in custody. According to police reports, two suspects armed with guns approached the victim in the parking lot and began shooting. The suspects fled on foot westbound out of the parking lot on Farmington Road and may have left in a vehicle waiting down the road.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Hoffman at (309) 657-5532 or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Victim's identity released in fatal shooting at West Peoria gas station

