Avalanche’s Cale Makar talks injury progress, playing in All-Star game

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar winds up for a shot during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar watched the last three road games from high up in the press box.

He didn’t like the view.

“I hate watching from above because I don’t want to be there (and not playing),” Makar told The Gazette from inside the Avalanche dressing room Monday after practice at Ball Arena. “But it’s cool to get that perspective right now seeing the different ways our team can function.”

The reigning Norris Trophy winner is once again questionable Tuesday night against the visiting Washington Capitals. Makar skated with the team in a regular jersey for the past few days, participated in pregame warmups and is considered day-to-day.

But he’s still waiting to feel right before making a return to games.

"It's just taking a little bit of time. It's tough. I want to be playing,” Makar said. “But I've got to take the right precautions right now, especially. I was hoping maybe (to play in the) last game. Maybe tomorrow, we'll see. But there's no call right now for me.

"I really want to play tomorrow. It's just going to depend on how I wake up and (how) everything is feeling."

The Avalanche adjusted well in his absence with Erik Johnson elevated to the top defensive pairing and Brad Hunt elevated to the second unit. Colorado allowed just one goal in each of the three games without Makar. Colorado — only one point behind Minnesota (54 to 53) for third in the Central Division — is rolling behind five consecutive wins entering Tuesday night.

"The bright side of it is (Makar's injury) is not long-term,” coach Jared Bednar said on Saturday after Colorado defeated Seattle, 2-1, in a shootout. “He's played a ton of hockey for us. To be able to get the results we are (getting) without him, and for him to be able to take a little bit of a break here (is positive)."

Makar looked down from the press box in approval: “All of our puck touches right now are top notch,” he said.

NHL All-Star Weekend is nearing (Feb. 3-4 in Sunrise, Fla.) with Makar set to join forwards Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon in representing Colorado at the league’s annual showcase. Makar to expects play but admits that he hasn’t spent much time thinking about the event.

“As of right now, I don’t have any issue (playing),” Makar said. “Obviously it’s going to depend on injury-wise. … I haven’t even thought about that yet. We’re just trying to focus on day-to-day right now.”

Manson update

Josh Manson (lower body injury) is not expected to play until after the All-Star break, Bednar said Monday. The second-pair defenseman has not appeared in a game since early December. Colorado severely misses his physicality and reliability on the back end.

“It’s a significant break,” Bednar said. “If the break was two or three days, he’s going to be teetering on (coming back), for sure. But I think the extra time will do him good.”

What’s next: The Avalanche (25-17-3) host the Washington Capitals (25-18-6), 7 p.m. Tuesday (Altitude TV) at Ball Arena.