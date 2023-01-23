ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Lakers Officially Announce Rui Hachimura Trade

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BD0EL_0kOlgOXG00

On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers officially announced their trade with the Washington Wizards involving former ninth overall pick Rui Hachimura.

After agreeing to trade Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for former ninth overall pick Rui Hachimura around midday on Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers officially announced their trade on Monday evening.

“We are excited to welcome Rui and his family to the Los Angeles Lakers,” Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka stated in the team’s press release. “Adding both size and depth to the wing position has been a goal, and the chance to accomplish that by acquiring a player with Rui’s two-way skills and upside was an opportunity that doesn’t present itself often. We want to thank Kendrick Nunn and his family for his time as a Laker, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Hachimura, 24, is in his fourth season in the NBA and is currently in the final year of his rookie contract. Set to become a restricted free agent in the offseason, it does not appear as if Hachimura will be going anywhere anytime soon, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Los Angeles acquired Hachimura with the intention of signing him to an extension this summer.

Playing in a total of 30 games this season, Rui Hachimura has averaged 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor and 33.7 percent from three-point range. Over the last two seasons, Hachimura has shot 40.1 percent from the perimeter, giving the Lakers exactly the kind of depth they need on the wing.

Hachimura was the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by Washington.

On the receiving end of Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks in this trade, the Washington Wizards also officially announced this deal on Monday evening.

“Kendrick has shown the ability to be a solid perimeter threat who can provide instant offense as a reserve,” Wizards’ President Tommy Sheppard said in a press release. “He has proven to be a valuable contributor during his young career, most notably as key role player helping Miami make a run to the Finals.”

Being featured in 39 games for the Lakers this season, Nunn has averaged 6.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the floor.

Nunn went undrafted in 2018 and ended up making a name for himself with the Miami Heat, being a key member of their 2020 Eastern Conference championship roster.

At this time, it is unknown when Hachimura and Nunn will make their debuts with their new teams.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel !

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify , The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s cheeky response to Jordan Poole ignoring Stephen Curry prior to ejection

Steph Curry knows by now he should never throw his mouthpiece. The Golden State Warriors superstar first learned that the hard way in the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit with a championship on the line. Curry’s used his mouthpiece to express palpable frustration multiple times since, including in another ejection a year later.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Opposing NBA player reacts to Joel Embiid All-Star news

The starters for this season’s NBA All-Star Game were revealed on Thursday, and many could not believe that Joel Embiid was not part of the group. The Philadelphia 76ers big man was edged out in the East, where the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain), Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum. Embiid... The post Opposing NBA player reacts to Joel Embiid All-Star news appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Announcement

For better or worse, Stephen A. Smith revealed he's open to debating Skip Bayless one last time. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Smith was asked about the possibility. "Listen man, if you talk about one final day with Skip Bayless, I'd welcome that any day of the week, just to pay homage ...
MEMPHIS, TN
sportszion.com

“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters

Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Jeanie Buss goes viral over cool gesture for ex-Lakers champion

Jeanie Buss had a heartwarming gesture this week for an ex-Lakers player. Retired former NBA big man Slava Medvedenko was in attendance Monday at the Lakers’ annual All-Access event. During the event, Buss presented Medvedenko with replacement championship rings. Medvedenko, who is from Ukraine, won two rings over his career with the Lakers but recently... The post Jeanie Buss goes viral over cool gesture for ex-Lakers champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

AFC Exec Believes Rams Will Consider Trading This Star Player

Life has come at the Los Angeles Rams fast since their Super Bowl LVI win last February. Los Angeles, largely due to a slew of key injuries, finished 5-12 in the 2022 campaign, marking one of the worst seasons from a defending champion in league history. To make matters worse for the Rams, they don’t have their first-round pick in this year’s NFL draft and their salary cap situation is suboptimal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy