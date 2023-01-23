Los Angeles Lakers Officially Announce Rui Hachimura Trade

On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers officially announced their trade with the Washington Wizards involving former ninth overall pick Rui Hachimura.

After agreeing to trade Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for former ninth overall pick Rui Hachimura around midday on Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers officially announced their trade on Monday evening.

“We are excited to welcome Rui and his family to the Los Angeles Lakers,” Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka stated in the team’s press release. “Adding both size and depth to the wing position has been a goal, and the chance to accomplish that by acquiring a player with Rui’s two-way skills and upside was an opportunity that doesn’t present itself often. We want to thank Kendrick Nunn and his family for his time as a Laker, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Hachimura, 24, is in his fourth season in the NBA and is currently in the final year of his rookie contract. Set to become a restricted free agent in the offseason, it does not appear as if Hachimura will be going anywhere anytime soon, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Los Angeles acquired Hachimura with the intention of signing him to an extension this summer.

Playing in a total of 30 games this season, Rui Hachimura has averaged 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor and 33.7 percent from three-point range. Over the last two seasons, Hachimura has shot 40.1 percent from the perimeter, giving the Lakers exactly the kind of depth they need on the wing.

Hachimura was the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by Washington.

On the receiving end of Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks in this trade, the Washington Wizards also officially announced this deal on Monday evening.

“Kendrick has shown the ability to be a solid perimeter threat who can provide instant offense as a reserve,” Wizards’ President Tommy Sheppard said in a press release. “He has proven to be a valuable contributor during his young career, most notably as key role player helping Miami make a run to the Finals.”

Being featured in 39 games for the Lakers this season, Nunn has averaged 6.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the floor.

Nunn went undrafted in 2018 and ended up making a name for himself with the Miami Heat, being a key member of their 2020 Eastern Conference championship roster.

At this time, it is unknown when Hachimura and Nunn will make their debuts with their new teams.

