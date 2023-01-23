BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Bucks-Pistons Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to available for Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are in Michigan to face off with the Detroit Pistons.

For the game, they will have their best player back in the starting lineup, as Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to available.

The two-time MVP had missed each of the last five games due to a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed available to play Monday."

He comes into the night with outstanding averages of 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest in 35 games on 52.4% shooting from the field.

The Bucks enter the matchup with the Pistons tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have an impressive 29-17 record in 46 games and are 6-4 in their last ten.

Earlier this season, the Bucks beat the Pistons 116-91 at home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Antetokounmpo had a fantastic 32 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

The NBA Champion forward will more than likely make his seventh NBA All-Star Game next month and is arguably the best player in the world.

As for the Pistons, they are the 15th seed (last place) in the east with a 12-36 record in 48 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and 3-7 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Bucks have gone 11-12 in the 23 games they have played away from Wisconsin, while the Pistons have a 6-16 record in the 22 games they have hosted in Detroit, Michigan.