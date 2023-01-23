ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Kings Game

Ja Morant is on the injury report for Monday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Ja Morant has been ruled out.

On Monday night, the Memphis Grizzlies will be in California to face off with the Sacramento Kings.

However, they could be without their best player for the game, as Ja Morant is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (ankle) questionable Monday."

The All-Star point guard is currently averaging 27.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest in 39 games.

On Sunday night, the Grizzlies lost 112-110 to the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.

Morant played 37 minutes and had 27 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

The former second-overall pick has established himself as one of the top point guards in the NBA and will more than likely make his second straight All-Star Game next month.

Right now, the Grizzlies are one of the best teams in the NBA, with a 31-15 record in 46 games.

They are the second seed in the Western Conference and 1.5 games behind Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

That said, the Grizzlies enter the evening in the middle of a two-game losing streak (they are still 8-2 in their last ten games).

As for the Kings, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 26-19 record in 45 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and coming off a 129-127 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

On the road, the Grizzlies are 11-12 in 23 games away from Memphis, while the Kings are 15-10 in the 25 games they have hosted in Sacramento.

