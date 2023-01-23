ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Find out about the penguin exhibit coming to the El Paso Zoo

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times
 4 days ago

Are El Paso families ready for penguins at the El Paso Zoo?

Zoo officials said the state-of-the art penguin encounter should be opening this summer. Here is what we know so far.

Zoo officials broke ground on Feb. 22 for the new encounter, paid for by 2012 Quality of Life initiatives. The new exhibit will be in the former site of the Mexican wolves before their new Chihuahuan Desert encounter was built. Previous to the wolves, it was a bear grotto.

Art renditions show the encounter as having clear glass viewing areas from various sides and easily visible to small children. There are expected to also have about six web cameras underwater and over the exhibit for online viewing of the penguins.

How do you keep penguins in the desert?

The zoo will be receiving Magellanic penguins, which are warm-weathered penguins from South America. They come from coastal regions of Argentina and Chile. They range in size from 24 to 30 inches tall and weigh 8 to 14 pounds, according to www.nationalgeographic.com.

They are carnivores and are birds that feed in the water. Their diet consists of fish such as cuttlefish and sardines, as well as squid and krill. The Magellanic penguins possess salt-excreting glands, which filter the seawater, allowing the animals to drink it.

The zoo will be receiving about 20 penguins from different zoos throughout the nation, according to Sarah Borrego, a zoo marketing specialist. However, the encounter will be spacious enough for more than that.

They will have a refrigerated den for any medical procedures and to sleep. And the outdoor pool will be cold as well.

María Cortés González, who loves visiting zoos while on vacation, may be reached at 915-546-6150, mcortes@elpasotimes.com and @EPTMaria on Twitter.

