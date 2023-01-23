Read full article on original website
Iowa Democratic Party to elect new leader this weekend
The Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) will elect a new leader Saturday morning. This comes a month after current IDP Chairman Ross Wilburn opted to not run for reelection. The vote will take place Saturday morning and currently three people have announced they intend to run. Rita Hart, a former State Senator and Lt. Governor candidate in 2018, Bob Krause, a former State Representative who also ran for Senate in 2022 but lost in the primary, and Brittany Ruland who previously worked for Bernie Sanders' Iowa campaign in 2020.
Xavier President does not expect major changes after Student First Bill signed into law
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — No changes, that's the message from Xavier Catholic Schools President Chris McCarville, after the passage of the Student First Bill, which will allow parents to access thousands in funding normally directed to public schools to help pay for tuition at private schools. That majority of private schools in Iowa, are faith-based.
Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad to lead the World Food Festival Foundation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former U.S. Ambassador to China and former Iowa Governor, Terry Branstad takes on a new leadership role as the President of the World Food Festival Foundation. "We are excited to bring on a leader with both global vision and strong roots in agriculture," said Paul...
"Don't Tread on Me," coming to your license plate?
The famous Gadsden Flag could soon be available for Iowans to select for their newest license plate. The Gadsden Flag is known for it's bright yellow background with the image of a rattlesnake and the words, "Don't Tread on Me." Senate Bill 47 proposes the new plates would be available...
Georgia governor declares state of emergency following violent weekend protests in Atlanta
WASHINGTON (TND) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency Thursday authorizing the use of up to 1,000 members of the Georgia National Guard for a 15-day period after protests in downtown Atlanta turned violent over the weekend. The governor's office wrote that demonstrations following the police...
Cornell College offers federal loan help to dozens of students
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — Cornell College is introducing another round of funding to cut down federal loan debt for 65 incoming, first year students. Cornell College released a press release on Tuesday explaining the details of the funding. The funding comes in wake of what the college deemed a...
WATCH: Chasing the historic January tornado near Williamsburg
Iowa's News Now WeatherFirst Meteorologist Nick Stewart spent Monday, January 16 doing something he has never done before: chase a tornado in Iowa in the middle of January. The EF-1 tornado that touched down near Williamsburg in Iowa County is the earliest on record in a calendar year in the state of Iowa.
Oh deer! Herd of elk strands itself between a neighborhood and a highway
SALT LAKE CITY (TND) — There was heavy traffic on a Utah highway but that's not necessarily news. That drivers could see a herd of elk on the side of the road was rather unusual. The Utah Highway Patrol spent much of Thursday closely monitoring that herd of elk.
19-year-old from Maryland with unique genetic condition gifted special adaptive bike
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJLA) — A man from Maryland with a rare genetic condition received a special gift from the Safeway Foundation and a local nonprofit on Thursday. 19-year-old Luke O’Neil suffers from a genetic condition called "DYRK1A" which is classified as an intellectual disability that can also lead to seizures, growth anomalies and sight issues among other things, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Clipper to bring widespread snow, sharply colder temperatures
The pattern looks much more like winter as we end the month of January with several chances for snow and sharply colder temperatures. Early Friday, a strong cold front will lead to a widespread 1" of snow in eastern Iowa with strong wind gusts near 35mph at times. The timing could not be much worse as it passes with the early morning commute. Given higher traffic volume and light to moderate snow, roadways may be slick and impacts to the commute are increasingly likely.
Several snow chances and bitter cold in the days ahead
Following a mild start to January the month will end much differently in the state of Iowa with several chances for snow and well-below-normal temperatures. Snow will be likely on and off through Wednesday leading to some slick spots on area roadways. With temperatures near freezing, however, significant impacts are not expected as it would take heavy snow to cover the roadways.
