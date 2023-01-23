ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Democratic Party to elect new leader this weekend

The Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) will elect a new leader Saturday morning. This comes a month after current IDP Chairman Ross Wilburn opted to not run for reelection. The vote will take place Saturday morning and currently three people have announced they intend to run. Rita Hart, a former State Senator and Lt. Governor candidate in 2018, Bob Krause, a former State Representative who also ran for Senate in 2022 but lost in the primary, and Brittany Ruland who previously worked for Bernie Sanders' Iowa campaign in 2020.
Xavier President does not expect major changes after Student First Bill signed into law

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — No changes, that's the message from Xavier Catholic Schools President Chris McCarville, after the passage of the Student First Bill, which will allow parents to access thousands in funding normally directed to public schools to help pay for tuition at private schools. That majority of private schools in Iowa, are faith-based.
"Don't Tread on Me," coming to your license plate?

The famous Gadsden Flag could soon be available for Iowans to select for their newest license plate. The Gadsden Flag is known for it's bright yellow background with the image of a rattlesnake and the words, "Don't Tread on Me." Senate Bill 47 proposes the new plates would be available...
Cornell College offers federal loan help to dozens of students

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — Cornell College is introducing another round of funding to cut down federal loan debt for 65 incoming, first year students. Cornell College released a press release on Tuesday explaining the details of the funding. The funding comes in wake of what the college deemed a...
WATCH: Chasing the historic January tornado near Williamsburg

Iowa's News Now WeatherFirst Meteorologist Nick Stewart spent Monday, January 16 doing something he has never done before: chase a tornado in Iowa in the middle of January. The EF-1 tornado that touched down near Williamsburg in Iowa County is the earliest on record in a calendar year in the state of Iowa.
19-year-old from Maryland with unique genetic condition gifted special adaptive bike

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJLA) — A man from Maryland with a rare genetic condition received a special gift from the Safeway Foundation and a local nonprofit on Thursday. 19-year-old Luke O’Neil suffers from a genetic condition called "DYRK1A" which is classified as an intellectual disability that can also lead to seizures, growth anomalies and sight issues among other things, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Clipper to bring widespread snow, sharply colder temperatures

The pattern looks much more like winter as we end the month of January with several chances for snow and sharply colder temperatures. Early Friday, a strong cold front will lead to a widespread 1" of snow in eastern Iowa with strong wind gusts near 35mph at times. The timing could not be much worse as it passes with the early morning commute. Given higher traffic volume and light to moderate snow, roadways may be slick and impacts to the commute are increasingly likely.
Several snow chances and bitter cold in the days ahead

Following a mild start to January the month will end much differently in the state of Iowa with several chances for snow and well-below-normal temperatures. Snow will be likely on and off through Wednesday leading to some slick spots on area roadways. With temperatures near freezing, however, significant impacts are not expected as it would take heavy snow to cover the roadways.
