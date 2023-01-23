ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/26/23–1/27/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County law enforcement to highlight school crosswalk safety

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office will be bringing awareness to school zones throughout the county next week. In a release from the department, it was announced that local law enforcement would be teaming up to cover all the school zones in Laramie County School Districts 1 and 2. An officer will be at each school zone with their emergency lights on so that the public becomes aware of the location of school zones.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five for Assault, Drug, Gun Crimes

Wyoming's three federal judges recently sentenced residents from Riverton, Cheyenne and Torrington for various crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Lindburg Shongutsie, 69, of Riverton was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to eight months of home confinement for assault, resisting...
RIVERTON, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Nominations open for Teacher of the Year in Laramie County

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 is seeking nominations for Teacher of the Year and Educational Support Person of the Year. Nomination forms can be found on the LCSD1 website. For Teacher of the Year nomination forms, follow the link here; Educational Support Person of the Year forms can be found here.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

City of Cheyenne reminds residents to remove snow surrounding homes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As Cheyenne and Laramie County prepare for another cold snap this weekend, city staff would like to remind residents that it’s residents’ responsibility to remove snow surrounding the proximity of their homes. According to Wyoming Statute 15-4-311, “Removing Snow; Persons Responsible; Cost,” “If the...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Public Works warns of hazardous conditions in the county

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Public Works has posted a video and warning to residents in Laramie County about hazardous road conditions. According to a shared post on Facebook, Laramie County Public Works shows the conditions of several county roads. The department warned residents to only travel if absolutely...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

1 Killed, 2 Injured in I-25 Crash Near Wheatland

One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 5:06 p.m. near mile marker 67, about 11 miles south of Wheatland. According to a crash summary, a pickup was headed southbound pulling a...
WHEATLAND, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: Heffern; Shockley

Colin Roger Heffern: September 18, 1985 – January 21, 2023. Colin Roger Heffern, 37, unexpectedly left this world in his sleep during the early morning of January 21, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Colin came into this world on September 18, 1985 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he spent his first seven years and developed a lifelong addiction to bean burritos with green chili. In 1993 Colin and his family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming. He attended Jessup and St. Mary’s Elementary Schools, McCormick Junior High, and Central High School. He loved sports, played soccer, tennis, swimming, and golf at Central, dreamed of designing golf courses, and led the “Scooter Punx”. Colin was an all-State swimmer in the breaststroke. Colin graduated from Central in the spring of 2004 and was voted “most unique” among the boys in that class. He began college at Colorado State University in Fort Collins that fall.
DENVER, CO
KGAB AM 650

I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstates in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed overnight after being closed due to winter conditions. Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and southbound I-25 is closed from Orin Junction to Wheatland.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Obituaries: Oldenburg; Williams; Collis

Judith Oldenburg: March 25, 1956 – January 18, 2023. Judy Oldenburg, 66, passed away at her home in Cheyenne on January 18, 2023, after a long battle with ALS. She was born March 25, 1956, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Richard and Patricia Mann and was the seventh of ten children. She married Dan Oldenburg in 1976. Together they had three children. She worked for the Bureau of Land Management for 30 years and retired in 2016.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy