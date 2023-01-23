Texas Tech men No. 2 in season's first track ranking

The Texas Tech men's team is No. 2 and the Texas Tech women's team No. 10 in the season's first ranking by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association released Monday.

The Tech men have three NCAA Division I leaders: Courtney Lindsey with a time of 20.48 seconds in the 200 meters, Zach Bradford with a clearance of 18 feet, 9 1/4 inches in the pole vault and the 1,600-meter relay team of Caleb Dean, Lindsey, Shaemar Uter and Nylo Clarke with a time of 3 minute, 4.96 seconds.

Others in the top 10 in Division I are Marco Vilca, seventh in the 800 meters (1:48.44); Dean, seventh in the 60-meter hurdles (7.71); Don'Dre Swint and Dean, tied for 10th in the 60 meters (6.62); Chris Welch, 10th in the triple jump (52-4 1/2).

The top five in the men's ranking are Stanford, Texas Tech, Florida State, Kentucky and Mississippi. The top five in the women's ranking are Texas, Washington, Kentucky, Alabama and Florida.

Tech women with top marks in Division I are Demisha Roswell, second in the 60-meter hurdles (8.00); Rosemary Chukwuma, third in the 60 meters (7.13) and third in the 200 meters (23.06); and Onaara Obamuwagun, fifth in the triple jump (43-2 1/4).

All the times shown are converted for altitude to account for Lubbock's location 3,200 feet above sea level.

The Red Raiders host the Texas Tech Open & Multis on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Sports Performance Center. Among the teams entered are Georgia, which has the No. 6 women's team and the No. 19 men's team, and Oregon, which has the No. 14 women's team.

Tech football

Defensive back Jon-Jon Davis is expected to become a student coach on the Texas Tech staff, a Tech athletics spokesman said Monday.

Davis was a scholarship signee from Dallas South Oak Cliff who was on the team for three years, but couldn't find playing time. He made an impression, however. Late in the 2020 season, then-Tech defensive coordinator Keith Patterson lauded Davis as being "very cerebral," "someone who understands the game" and is "a great communicator."

"You'd think you're talking to a 35- , 40-year-old man," Patterson said. "He's very, very mature. He's extremely smart."

Tech updated its roster Monday. Neither Davis nor tight end Jason Lloyd are still on the roster. Lloyd has graduated from Tech and chose not to return, the spokesman said.

Lloyd was a scholarship player who was on the team for three seasons after he transferred from College of San Mateo. He got into nine games over those three seasons.

LCU baseball

Lubbock Christian University is forecast for fourth place out of 13 teams in the Lone Star Conference preseason poll released Monday.

The Chaparrals finished 34-18 last year, including 32-16 and third place in conference play.

Angelo State received 23 of the 32 first-place votes and 407 points in the poll of LSC coaches, sports information directors and media representatives. West Texas A&M is second with eight first-place votes and 388 points. Texas A&M-Kingsville is third with the other first-place vote and 315 points, followed by LCU with 298 points.

Rounding out the top 10 are St. Edward's, UT Tyler, Oklahoma Christian, St. Mary's, Texas A&M International and Arkansas-Fort Smith.

Angelo State finished 51-14 last season, winning the LSC regular-season and tournament titles and the NCAA South Central Region tournament.

LCU has only two non-conference games on the 2023 schedule. Lone Star Conference teams play one four-game series apiece against each of the other 12 teams. The Chaps open with a conference series Feb. 3-5 against Cameron.

Wayland basketball

PLAINVIEW — Wayland Baptist center D'Michael Bellfield was named the Sooner Athletic Conference men's player of the week for his performance in last week's games.

Bellfield had 20 points and eight rebounds in an 81-64 victory over Southwestern Assemblies of God and had 20 points and nine rebounds in an 86-67 triumph against the University of North Texas-Dallas.

Bellfield is a 6-foot-9 junior from Palestine who played previously at Weatherford College and Oklahoma Baptist.

The Wayland men's and women's teams play at Mid-America Christian on Thursday night and at Southwestern Christian on Saturday afternoon.