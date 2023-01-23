Jayson Tatum Returns; Celtics Down Two Starters and Their Sixth Man vs. Magic

View the original article to see embedded media.

Saturday in Toronto, the Celtics earned their first road win without Jayson Tatum in three years.

The soon-to-be four-time All-Star missed the game, only the third time he hasn't suited up this season, due to left wrist soreness .

Fortunately for Boston, Tatum returns to the lineup for Monday's matchup against the Magic. The hosts welcome back Jonathan Isaac , who hasn't played since 2020.

The Celtics got swept in a two-game miniseries at TD Garden against Orlando in December and had their hands full against them in their first visit to Amway Center, a 126-120 victory in which Tatum scored 40 points.

Like the visitors' previous trip to Orlando, Boston is without Robert Williams, who's out due to left knee injury management.

Williams initially stayed in on Saturday after Jaylen Brown crashed into his left knee, resulting in him hyper-extending it. But the Celtics ruled him out at halftime.

Joe Mazzulla said post-game, "it's nothing serious, just obviously taking precaution; he felt good coming off the court."

Boston is also without Marcus Smart for Monday night's tilt against the Magic. With less than ten seconds left in the first half against Toronto, the Celtics' floor general went down with a non-contact ankle injury. The team declared him out for the second half with a right ankle sprain.

Mazzulla said on the heels of Boston's ninth-straight victory, "X-rays were negative, so it's just a matter of how he's able to cope with it day-to-day."

Along with missing two starters for Monday's matchup in Orlando, sixth man Malcolm Brogdon is inactive due to personal reasons.

Brogdon registered 23 and 7 rebounds against the Raptors, helping the Celtics' second unit outscore Toronto's 62-14 .

Monday's regular-season finale against the Magic tips off at 7:00 pm EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and afterward. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

