ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mellon Foundation funds Marcus Garvey Park improvements

By Jessi Mitchell
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dkFGK_0kOlcKrW00

Marcus Garvey Park set for million-dollar makeover 01:55

NEW YORK -- CBS2 community partner Harlem Grown just received big backing from the Mellon Foundation's Humanities In Place program to fund a makeover of Marcus Garvey Park.

Harlem Grown agricultural director LaTonya Assanah grew up playing in the park, and admitted a lot has changed.

"Mom could look at me out the window and I could walk completely across the street," Assanah remembered.

Some areas have become harbors for drug use. Other spaces are not utilized at all.

Assanah is now helping development and communications director Melissa McLeod identify the ideal spaces to invest.

"We want to talk about the heritage of the people that have lived here over time and make sure that that's something that's not lost," McLeod said.

The Mellon Foundation's Humanities In Place program donated $1.3 million to launch the Marcus Garvey Park Culture, Creativity and Care Initiative, funding programming for the next two summers.

"The first step is engaging with groups that are already doing work here and seeing how we can support them and get others doing the same thing," said McLeod.

Harlem Grown's mission to grow healthy Harlem families has grown to more than a dozen urban farms in a decade. Now, the nonprofit will work with the city to maximize the neighborhood park's potential.

"You don't have to go to Midtown to have a good time," said Assanah. "You could come right here to Harlem."

In addition to overseeing interesting installations and pop-up pavilions, Harlem Grown will host its mobile teaching kitchen program in the park, bringing together neighbors of all ages and backgrounds and creating a new sense of community.

"That person you walk by all the time and didn't want to say nothing because they over there doing something you don't like," described Assanah. "Now, they may show a little bit more respect for you, and now we all can enjoy each other's space and company at the same time."

Organizations and individuals with ideas for the space can fill out a form of interest right now. The Request For Proposal process opens soon.

To find a link to the form of interest and learn more about Harlem Grown, click here .

Have a story idea or tip in Harlem? Email Jessi by CLICKING HERE .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Parkinson's patients take free classes at Mark Morris Dance Group in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Combatting Parkinson's disease with dance. That's what patients are doing at Mark Morris Dance Group in Brooklyn. The free classes, called Dance for PD, are offered three times a week as a way to slow the disease's progression. David Leventhal, program director and one of the founding teachers, and Patricia Beilman, a Dance for PD student, joined Cindy Hsu on CBS2 News at 9 a.m. Click here for more information. 
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

State of the city: Crime, composting, housing and homeless services

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams made a number of ambitious promises during his second State of the City address. Adams called the plans laid out on Thursday the “Working People’s Agenda.” Adams is proposing major investments in housing and homeless services, once again picking a fight with many members of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bloomfield College students helping transform downtown with art

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. -- There's a new effort happening in Bloomfield, New Jersey to bring more businesses, big and small, to the area. The township is teaming up with college students to transform vacant storefronts into pop-up art displays, which they hope will attract entrepreneurs. A vacant downtown storefront at 625 Bloomfield Avenue displays eclectic winter-themed art, like reindeer and stars, courtesy of these students. "We want the people not only driving down, seeing empty windows, but they're seeing some life," said Edwin Ayala, a senior at Bloomfield College. "We have a number of vacant storefronts and we wanted to take advantage of the opportunity...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

Time Out New York shares the city's best free museums

NEW YORK -- It's no secret that New York City has some of the best museums in the world, but did you know you can visit many of them for free?Rossilynne Culgan, the Things To Do editor at Time Out New York, joined CBS2 to share the deals happening across the five boroughs.The museums cover everything from art to history to movies.To check out the full list, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

COVID Robbed Thousands of NYC Children of Parents. The Kids Need Help.

This story was produced in collaboration with THE CITY, Columbia Journalism Investigations, Type Investigations and City Limits as part of “MISSING THEM,” THE CITY’s COVID memorial and journalism project. Do you know a child who has lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19? Tell us more here. If you know someone who died due to COVID, share their story...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS2 previews new Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A major operation is underway at the campus of the former Coney Island Hospital.Now known as Health + Hospitals: South Brooklyn Health, staff is preparing to cut the ribbon on a new 11-story hospital building named after iconic Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in 2020."She stands for equity and for justice. And that is what we believe that's necessary in health care," explains C.E.O. Svetlana Lipyanskaya.The more than $900 million project is entirely funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Builders broke ground in 2018, but Lipyanskaya said the story goes back further."This hospital...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYCHA Chair Greg Russ stepping down after 3 years

NEW YORK -- Greg Russ, the head of the New York City Housing Authority, is stepping down.Russ spent three years running the agency. "The homes and communities of thousands of families across New York City are better because of Mr. Russ' service and we are incredibly grateful for the leadership he demonstrated throughout his time here," said NYCHA's interim CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt, who commended Russ for his handling of the agency's financial rescue plan. Vice Chair Victor Gonzalez will preside over board meetings until a new chair is selected. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Ranking puts Yonkers in Top 10 of America's dirtiest cities

A new ranking named a Westchester city as one of the dirtiest cities in the United States. Yonkers was named as the 10th dirtiest city in a new survey from LawnStarter. It was the only city in New York featured in the top 10, but neighboring Newark and Jersey City came in at numbers two and five, respectively.
YONKERS, NY
Government Technology

New York City Expands Apprenticeship Program With Tech Jobs

(TNS) — Mayor Adams plans in his State of the City address to unveil a new push to place 30,000 New Yorkers into apprenticeship programs by 2030 in what would be a significant expansion of the city’s efforts. The new policy, which Adams is expected to announce Thursday,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Times Square installs new "Let's be blunt" no smoking signs after marijuana complaints

NEW YORK -- Times Square officials have installed a series of signs reminding pot smokers they cannot light up in the Crossroads of the World. The information campaign gets right to the point, with some signs saying, "Let's be blunt. No smoking in the plazas."Other signs simply remind people that smoking of any kind is prohibited in the public plaza, which is in accordance with the Smoke Free Air Act. The signs are the result of many complaints about the odor of marijuana and smoke. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Allerton: Beth Abraham Center Staff Hold Clothes Drive to Help Families in Need

Staff at Beth Abraham Center nursing facility held a successful holiday wellness clothing drive in December 2022, designed to support both residents and some of the residents’ families. This included both long-term and short-term residents at the Allerton-based, 448-bed, skilled nursing facility. This year, organizers said staff members focused...
BRONX, NY
amny.com

New York City VA nurses demand more nurse recruitment

A group of about 30 registered nurses rallied outside at the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System in Lower Manhattan on Thursday demanding more nursing staff, a dedicated nurse recruiter, and better pay. Alongside union reps from National Nurses United (NNU), they called on Timothy Graham, the new executive director,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Free books given away at Paterson elementary school

PATERSON, N.J. -- Students at one Paterson elementary school lined up to receive free bundles of books Thursday.One thousand books were donated to Public School 16 through the book bundle program, which is run by Paterson Reads and the Bookends Bookstore.It's for students in kindergarten through sixth grade to encourage them to read at least 50 books by June."We want all of our students not only to be successful, but we want them to be happy, we want them to want to come to school, and we want them to be able to read," Paterson Public Schools Superintendent Eileen F. Shafer said.The book bundle program started in 2020 to keep students reading during the pandemic.
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Royal Rib House: Barbecue is a family legacy in Bed-Stuy

NEW YORK - At Royal Rib House in Bed-Stuy, preparing a meal takes time."We're not a fast-food place," owner Jason Barnett said. "People sometimes have to wait."But for him, it's a vital part of the experience."When you get the feedback and the response from the community about how good your food is, you stick with it. You don't cut the corners. You just do it the way you know it," he said.At Royal Rib, everything from the Carolina-style pulled pork to the potato salad is made from scratch. Ribs are dry rub marinated overnight then slow-spun on a rotisserie.For Jason,...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
143K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy