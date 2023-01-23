ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Transfer Room

Manchester United Tell Right Back To 'Wait' Amid Chelsea Interest

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rB2Qw_0kOlc7TK00

Manchester United have told one of their right back targets to wait before signing for Chelsea.

Manchester United are still looking for a new right back ahead of the summer window especially, despite Aaron Wan-Bissaka's resurgence. United are still admirers of one young right back in particular.

However, United are not the only team tracking the progress of the player and other clubs have more money to spend in this upcoming window. One of the other clubs hot on the heels of the player is Chelsea.

Chelsea have been massive spenders in the January transfer window and are not prepared to stop just yet. Both United and Chelsea are tracking Lyon right back Malo Gusto.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

In what comes as a blow to United, Chelsea are already in talks and progressing in a deal to sign the player. The 19 year old is impressing in France and Chelsea are wasting no time in trying to sign the talent.

However, United are still interested in the player but have to wait until the summer to be able to sign him. A new report has suggested that the Red Devils have spoken to Gusto amid the Chelsea links.

View the original article to see embedded media.

According to a report from journalist Fabrice Hawkins, "Manchester United have told Gusto to wait and not rush any decisions - he has an agreement with Chelsea."

"Manchester United have made contact with Malo Gusto and have attempted to encourage him not to be hasty in his decision making as Chelsea push."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
chatsports.com

Erik ten Hag defends Man United's £86m winger Antony after Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand led a chorus of criticism after the Brazilian struggled in loss at Arsenal... but Dutch coach admits he 'must be more direct'

Erik ten Hag has defended Manchester United's £86million winger Antony amid a storm of criticism. Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand were among the pundits asking whether the Brazilian is contributing enough after United's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Ten Hag was desperate to sign Antony from his former...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Madrid derby in quarterfinals of Copa del Rey

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid and city rival Atletico Madrid meet in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. Defender David Alaba is back in Madrid’s squad but Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eden Hazard will not be available for coach Carlo Ancelotti. Madrid is trying to reach the Copa semifinals for the first time since 2018-19, when it lost to Barcelona. It last won the competition in 2013-14. Atletico is back in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017-18, and hasn’t reached the last four since 2016-17, when it was eliminated by Barcelona. Its last Copa title was won in 2012-13. In the other quarterfinal Thursday, Athletic Bilbao visits Valencia, last season’s runner-up.
Yardbarker

Manchester United express interest in signing Italy international

Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus’ Federico Chiesa but could face interest from rivals Liverpool. That is according to Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb, which confirmed the Red Devils are monitoring the situation of the 25-year-old, along with their Merseyside rivals. Chiesa was instrumental to Italy’s Euro 2020 success which...
Yardbarker

Man Utd already considering permanent Weghorst move

Manchester United chiefs are already discussing a permanent deal for Wout Weghorst. United only signed Wout Weghorst two weeks ago but the Dutchman has already made a huge impression at the club. The target man joined on loan for a 3m fee from Burnley for the rest of the season...
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

LEEDS, England — Leeds added another American to its coaching staff by hiring former United States midfielder Chris Armas to be an assistant to compatriot Jesse Marsch. Armas was Marsch’s assistant at New York Red Bulls from 2015-18 before becoming head coach when Marsch moved to German team Leipzig.
Yardbarker

Bayern Munich hold advantage over Manchester United in quest to sign Harry Kane

Signing Harry Kane won’t be a straight-forward task for Manchester United this summer. Tottenham Hotspur chairman will do everything in his power to make it difficult for Kane to join another Premier League club. That is why we are hearing of rekindled interest from Bayern Munich, a club the 29-year-old was linked with previously.
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy