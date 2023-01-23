Wisconsin opens critical three-game stretch with a loss at Northwestern. Why? Too many missed free throws, empty possessions late.

EVANSTON, Ill. – This was not how Wisconsin coach Greg Gard wanted his team to open a two-game road swing, in a span of two days, and a week of three games in six days.

UW started slowly on offense, fouled too frequently, missed too many critical free throws and the result was a 66-63 loss to Northwestern on Monday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

"We put them at the line too much in the first half and they’re a team that gets there a lot," Gard said. "We were a little better in the second half, but so many self-inflicted (mistakes), between the fouling, turnovers and then down the stretch we needed to attack the paint."

The Badgers’ reward?

A late flight to Baltimore for a game Wednesday against Maryland.

The numbers that ultimately told the story of how UW fell against Northwestern?

Northwestern hit 16 of 18 free-throw attempts (88.9%). UW hit just 9 of 16 attempts (56.3%).

"We definitely need to improve," said senior forward Tyler Wahl, who hit just 2 of 5 free throws. "You’ve just got to go up there and shoot it. I think we’re thinking a lot, trying not to miss.

"We’ve all made plenty of free throws in our lives. We’ve just got to go up there and make them."

The Badgers (12-6, 4-4 Big Ten) suffered their fourth loss in the last five games, but their first in league play with Wahl in the lineup.

They fell into a tie for sixth place with Penn State (13-6, 4-4), Iowa (12-7, 4-4), Indiana (13-6, 4-4) and Illinois (13-6, 4-4) and are 3 ½ games behind first-place Purdue (19-1, 8-1).

Northwestern snapped a seven-game losing streak against UW to improve to 4-3 in the league and 13-5 overall.

With the game against Northwestern moved to Monday from Saturday because of COVID-19 issues within the Wildcats' program, Gard’s team faces a quick turnaround before facing Maryland (12-7, 3-5).

"There was really no other (option)," Gard said. "We looked at every single spot in the calendar and the only way to make this happen was doing this…

"There was no good option to make this happen. This was the one that stunk the least of all of them."

Wahl, in his second game back since missing three games because of an ankle injury, finished with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists but had four of UW's seven turnovers.

"That’s way too high," Wahl said of the turnovers. "That’s definitely something that I need to clean up. That was uncharacteristic, forcing it a lot. I’ve got to be better."

Steven Crowl, coming off a double-double (21 points, 11 rebounds) against Penn State, faced hard double teams whenever he got the ball on the low block. Crowl finished with eight points, nine rebounds and three assists. But he missed a wide-open three-pointer with UW trailing, 62-61 with 2 1/2 minutes left.

Chucky Hepburn, averaging 12.7 points per game and shooting 47.9% from three-point range, scored 12 points. Hit hit 3 of 9 three-pointers but hit just 4 of 16 shots overall.

Max Klesmit (6.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg), who missed the second half against Penn State after absorbing an elbow to the mouth, was not available Monday and is not expected to play Wednesday at Maryland.

Jordan Davis started for Klesmit and contributed 15 points, six rebounds, one block and a steal before fouling out late.

Connor Essegian, making his second consecutive start, hit just 2 of 8 three-pointers and 3 of 11 shots overall and finished with 10 points. Essegian, like several of his teammates, missed several open looks in the second half.

"We had a lot of wide-open looks," Gard said. "You’ve got to make shots."

Guards Chase Audige and Boo Buie entered the day averaging 15.3 and 15.1 points per game, respectively, for the Wildcats.

Audige and Buie scored nine points apiece in the opening half to help the Wildcats build a 32-26 lead.

Buie finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Audige added 16 points.

UW built a four-point lead early in the second half but couldn't pull away and the game remained tight to the wire.

Matthew Nicholson, a 45.6% free-throw shooter, hit two attempts to give the Wildcats a 64-62 lead with 2:18 left. He finished 5 of 6 from the line and had seven points.

A shot-clock violation with 1:47 left – after Gard called a timeout with 12 seconds left on the shot clock – was crushing but Audige missed a jumper on the other end.

Crowl missed a three-pointer and Davis missed a tip attempt. Audige missed again, however, and UW called a timeout with 23 seconds on the shot clock and 46 seconds in the game.

Hepburn missed a baseline jumper and Essegian fouled Robbie Beran (seven points) with 26.5 seconds left. An 82.7% free-throw shooter, Beran made both shots to give the Wildcats a 66-62 lead.

Hepburn missed a three-pointer, Buie was fouled on the rebound with 14.7 seconds left and UW’s victory hopes were all but gone.

Buie missed the free throw, though, and Hepburn was fouled on a three-point attempt with six-tenths of a second left but the deficit was four points.

Hepburn missed the first, made the second and missed the third.

Game over.

UW appeared to be in good shape when Davis hit a three-pointer for a 57-54 lead with 6:22 left, but after that the Badgers missed 9 of their final 10 shots, including all 5 three-point attempts, and made just 4 of 8 free throws.

“I feel like it was uncharacteristic of us down the stretch," Wahl said. "We usually make some big plays and hit some tough shots."

Not Monday night.

