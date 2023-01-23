WWE has revealed the cover for WWE 2K23, which features John Cena, earlier this week. The game will come out in March and we now know, to the surprise of absolutely no one, Cody Rhodes will be in the game. The cool thing is, WWE has released a behind the scenes look at Cody Rhodes being scanned for the video game and has comments from Cody himself, expressing his excitement to be apart of a WWE franchised game once again. You can check it out below!

