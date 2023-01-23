Read full article on original website
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy FundsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This WeekendVegOut MagazineBrooklyn, NY
AEW Dynamite Live Results – 1/25/23 – Mark Briscoe’s AEW Debut, TNT Title Match, JAS vs Starks And Andretti And More!
As ever tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite looks like an action packed card. Darby Allin will defend his TNT Championship against Buddy Matthews in a marquee championship bout. Mark Briscoe will make his AEW debut as he will take on Jay Lethal. This article will be updated as the...
AEW Rampage Card Revealed For 1/27/23
AEW Rampage is heating up. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, the card for this Friday’s AEW Rampage was revealed. After Wheeler YUTA made a challenge to Adam Page, that match has become official. Plus, a women’s title eliminator is set and Powerhouse Hobbs is in action. AEW Rampage 1/27/23:
Wrestlers React To Jay Briscoe Tribute Video
AEW aired a tribute video for Jay Briscoe on AEW Dynamite. Following this, they posted the video to social media and wrestlers from all different companies sent their love to Jay Briscoe. Everyone loved Jay Briscoe. Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling news. If you...
IMPACT Wrestling Results – 1/26/23
IMPACT Wrestling (1/26/2023) Golden Six Shooter Six-Way Elimination Match: Rich Swann def. Rhino, Moose, Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan. X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (c) def. Mike Jackson. IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Death Dollz (Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie) (c) def. Gisele Shaw & Tara. Bullet...
Ric Flair Apologized To Becky Lynch Backstage At RAW 30 Over “The Man” Feud
Ric Flair apologizes to The Man. Flair opened up about apologizing to Becky Lynch over the heat between them and meeting her husband Seth Rollins backstage on RAW XXX. He spoke about this during the latest episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast. “It started out with...
WWE Main Event Results – 1/26/23
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on January 26th on Hulu Plus. Matches were taped on January 23rd from the Wells Fargo center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full results are below. WWE Main Event Results (1/26) – Bronson Reed def. Akira Tozawa. – Nikki Cross def. Dana Brooke.
IMPACT Wrestling Press Pass Host Tom Hannifan Announces A HUGE Return to Live Events in Chicago, Including Bound For Glory PPV
During the Press Pass today with Frankie Kazarian, Tom Hannifan kicked it off by announcing IMPACT Wrestling returning to Chicago over 3 weekends in 2023, including IMPACT’s flagship PPV, Bound for Glory. IMPACT comes to Cicero Stadium in Chicago Friday April 28 + Saturday April 29th for Chicago Slugfest;...
Chad Gable And Otis Join Celtic Warrior Workouts
This workout is definitely alpha. Sheamus continues to run his YouTube Channel ‘Celtic Warrior Workouts’ weekly with special guests running him through their workouts. This week, Sheamus has enlisted into the academy of Chad Gable and Otis’ workout session titled “Alpha’s Karnage Quads” workout. There’s nothing more motivating than Chad Gable so SHOOOOSH! And checkout the workout below!
Kenny Omega Missed AEW Dynamite Due To Ongoing Visa Issues
Kenny Omega was absent from this week’s AEW Dynamite, with many fans wondering why. A new report has shed some light on the subject however. According to the report by Fightful Select, Kenny Omega wanted to be at the Rupp Arena, but visa issues stalled his arrival. We’re told...
John Morrison Questions Logan Paul’s Passion For Pro Wrestling
Logan Paul has had an incredible start to his pro wrestling career but not everyone is a fan of the social media mega star. While speaking during a recent edition of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, John Morrison talked about Logan Paul’s journey in professional wrestling. He questioned Paul’s passion for the business and criticized him for lacking actual passion by not even talking about wrestling since his injury.
WWE Releases Full 2021 Royal Rumble Match
With the 2023 Royal Rumble only a day away, WWE has been hyping up the event as much as they can. They’ve even released full length Royal Rumble matches on their YouTube channel and the latest one is the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble which took place in the Thunder Dome and was won by the Rated R SuperStar, Edge. Revisit the match below to get ready for Saturday’s event!
NXT Level Up Spoilers: 1/24/23
WWE taped the January 27th episode of NXT Level Up on January 24th ahead of Tuesday’s NXT. Full spoilers (courtesy of Smark Out Moment) are below. WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers For 1/27 (Taped On 1/244) Dante Chen defeated Kale Dixon. Dani Palmer defeated Lola Vice. Scrypts defeated Oliver...
AEW Rampage Spoilers – 1/27/23
AEW taped matches for the January 27th episode of AEW Rampage on January 25th from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 1/27 (Taped On 1/25) Hangman Page def. Wheeler Yuta. Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh & Jay Lehal (with...
Johnny Gargano And Mattel Elite Squad Reveal New WWE Action Figures
WWE and Mattel Elite Squad, including Johnny Gargano have revealed some new and upcoming WWE action figures featuring Elite 100, new legends figures and even a new D’Lo Brown figure, which D’Lo himself was in attendance to see the reveal. Some Figures are available for preorder right now on Ringside Collectibles and others will be up for preorder soon. You can check out the full reveal below!
Jay Briscoe Tribute Video Airs On AEW Dynamite
Rest In Peace Jay Briscoe. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, a tribute video for the late Jay Briscoe aired. The video showed highlights from his career throughout Ring Of Honor. It was then confirmed after the video that Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal will main event tonight’s AEW Dynamite. You can check out the touching tribute video below.
Mick Foley Squashes Rumors Of Heat With WWE
Due to his absence from Monday Night RAW this week, many started believing that he has heat with WWE. The Hardcore legend decided to set the record straight and revealed why he was absent. While speaking on the Foley Is Pod podcast, Mick Foley addressed rumors that he got heat...
Behind The Scenes Look At Cody Rhodes WWE 2k23 Scanning
WWE has revealed the cover for WWE 2K23, which features John Cena, earlier this week. The game will come out in March and we now know, to the surprise of absolutely no one, Cody Rhodes will be in the game. The cool thing is, WWE has released a behind the scenes look at Cody Rhodes being scanned for the video game and has comments from Cody himself, expressing his excitement to be apart of a WWE franchised game once again. You can check it out below!
WWE Releases Royal Rumble Funniest Moments Compilation
Royal Rumble season is upon us. The Royal Rumble is a time for excitement. From big surprises to WrestleMania main eventers being revealed. But, the Royal Rumble produces some funny moments as well. From fast eliminations to R-Truth being R-Truth, you can check out the funniest Royal Rumble moments below!
Triple H Discusses Austin Theory’s Star Potential
Austin Theory won the United States Championship at WWE Survivor Series and has been on a roll since his huge win. In fact, his stock only continues to rise with every passing week. While speaking during an interview with ESPN, Triple H was asked about Austin Theory’s status in WWE....
Orange Cassidy Defends All Elite Arcade Title Against Nyla Rose
Orange Cassidy has been the All Elite Arcade Champion since defeating Ethan Page a few weeks ago. Now, he defends his championship against Nyla Rose in a best out of three battle. Cassidy picked Halo 1 as his game of choice, and the challenger, Nyla Rose chooses Worms WMD. The sudden death game is decided by the All Elite Arcade fans! You can check out the intense battle below to see who walks away with the gold!
