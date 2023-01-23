Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
It’s a top 4 snowy winter in North Platte, but drought progress lagging
North Platte’s all-time single-day record snowfall Jan. 18 wasn’t enough to peel away the next layer from Lincoln County’s ongoing drought. But that 13.9-inch snowfall has propelled the city’s running total since Nov. 1 to No. 4 in the city’s recorded weather history as of Wednesday.
North Platte Telegraph
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 20-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte city engineer notes Jeffers rebuild, possible new streets
The state-spearheaded rebuilding of South Jeffers Street is expected to be the city of North Platte’s only street construction project this year, City Engineer Brent Burklund told Planning Commission members Tuesday. Burklund offered a preview of the city’s draft 2023 one-and six-year road plan, which will be the subject...
KSNB Local4
Deceased man found in eastern North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Police Department responded to the report of a deceased 20-year-old man found in the backyard of a residence in eastern North Platte on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. The body was located near the 1900 block of Burlington Blvd by an alley. The 20-year-old...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte police investigating body found on Burlington Boulevard
The North Police Department is investigating after a body was found near a home on the city's east side Tuesday morning. According to a press release, officers were called to the 1900 block of Burlington Boulevard at 9:15 a.m. where the body of a 20-year-old was found in an alley.
News Channel Nebraska
Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit
COZAD, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a Cozad woman after a Wednesday night pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. The NSP said that around 10:30 p.m. a trooper tried to stop a Hyundai Elantra, which was reportedly believed to be driven by a subject with multiple felony warrants.
North Platte Telegraph
915 N JEFFERS STREET, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
North Platte Telegraph
Mid-Plains Board approved HVAC, window contracts for work at North Platte Community College
Mid-Plains Board approves NPCC HVAC, window contracts. The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors approved HVAC and windows contracts for work on the North Platte Community College South Campus housing pod A Wednesday. The board also swore in new members Kim Korgan, Tyler Pribbeno and Tricia Schaffer at its regular...
🎧 Taco bar, bake sale, silent auction to benefit North Platte woman battling leukemia
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A battle against cancer has nameless impacts on the patient and their family. From treatments to travel, cancer is an expensive battle to fight. Deb Foote of North Platte has just begun her battle against Leukemia and a group of friends and family are organizing a benefit to help offset some of the expenses incurred by Deb and her husband Jeff, a Lieutenant with the North Platte Police Department.
North Platte Telegraph
Habitat’s latest North Platte house bursts with joy, 70 well-wishers
How many people do you suppose the front room of a Habitat for Humanity house can hold?. The nonprofit homebuilder’s North Platte affiliate found out Wednesday evening, as some 70 people showed up to help dedicate Amy and Destiny Kaufman’s newly finished house at 1706 N. Cody Ave.
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
From the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 3 warrants: Failure to appear (2 counts), attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of controlled substance methamphetamine and fentanyl, Minor in possession (2 counts) Alfonso...
North Platte Telegraph
First Presbyterian raises goods for aid to local homeless shelter
Every year, members of North Platte's First Presbyterian hold an annual charitable fundraiser for organizations in need. In the spirit of gift giving, they decided to accept donations to benefit the Lincoln Connection for this year. "We have collected all kinds of different products to give to the Lincoln Connection,"...
North Platte police investigating death of 20-year-old found in alley
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man whose body was found in an alley. At around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the report of a deceased subject in the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of Burlington Blvd. Officers arrived...
North Platte Telegraph
Cozad woman arrested after high speed chase
A Cozad woman led State Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 between Overton and Lexington on Wednesday night. Officers eventually used “tactical vehicle intervention” to stop the vehicle. The driver was booked into Dawson County Jail on multiple charges, according to a press release from the patrol.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte CC splits doubleheader with McCook
Reece Halley scored 18 points as the North Platte Community College women’s basketball team defeated McCook 77-65 on Tuesday at home. “I thought that was the best first half all year defensively being locked in and being aggressive that we’ve been,” NPCC coach Jeff Thurman said. “And that really showed too. We scored 41 in the first half and that’s unlike us. I’m happy with our performance tonight.”
klkntv.com
72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte officials file fewer building-code lawsuits in 2022
The city of North Platte filed fewer District Court lawsuits over unsafe housing conditions in 2022, the second full year since the City Council updated health and safety codes. Five such suits were filed in Lincoln County District Court last year compared with 13 in 2021, based on a Telegraph...
North Platte Telegraph
Public invited to enter, eat at North Platte Community College chili cook-off
Entries are being accepted for a chili cook-off Feb. 11 at North Platte Community College. NPCC’s Student Life department is hosting the event to raise money for the NPCC Foundation Angel Fund. The fund helps students when unexpected circumstances require emergency financial assistance. There’s no cost to compete. Those...
North Platte Telegraph
Lexington man charged with motor vehicle homicide in 2022 case
LEXINGTON — A 20-year-old Lexington man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide after a pedestrian was struck and killed in September 2022. Arturo Navarrete Jr. has been charged with motor vehicle homicide, a Class 3 felony, and tampering with a witness, a Class 4 felony. Initially, Salvador Canales...
North Platte Telegraph
Kids Klub launches soccer program
The North Platte Public Schools Kids Klub afterschool program launched a soccer training workshop at Cody School on Thursday. Future Kids, a nonprofit organization from Omaha, will come to town for eight weeks on Thursdays and will touch every Kids Klub program location in the district. Graeme Eaglesham is the...
