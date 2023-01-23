ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Jose Altuve, Pablo Lopez, Luis Arraez Headline Team Venezuela for WBC

By Jack Vita
 4 days ago

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, Miami Marlins infielder Luiz Arraez and Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez are among the biggest names playing for the Venezuelan National Team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which begins March 8. Here's a look at Venezuela's roster for the WBC, as of January 23.

Infielders Jose Altuve and Luis Arraez, as well as starting pitcher Pablo Lopez are among the biggest names playing for the Venezuelan National Team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which begins Mar. 8.

Shawn Spradling has been rounding up the rosters for each country's national team for the event. Last week, he tweeted out Venezuela's preliminary roster.

Ronald Acuna Jr. originally hoped to play in the event, but recently withdrew, in hopes of protecting his health entering the 2023 Major League Baseball season. Acuna tore his ACL in 2021, and did not feel his 100% in 2022.

With Acuna out, it is unclear who will play center field for Venezuela in this year's event.

Among other Major League veterans representing Team Venezuela are Andres Gimenez, Anthony Santander, Miguel Rojas, Miguel Cabrera, Eugenio Suarez, Salvador Perez, Avisail Garcia, Martin Perez, Ranger Suarez, Brusdar Graterol, Jesus Luzardo, German Marquez, Jose Alvarado and Luis Garcia.

Venezuela placed third in the 2009 World Baseball Classic, the country's best finish in the event. Venezuela hope to win its first WBC in 2023.

Here's a look at Venezuela's entire preliminary roster, as of Jan. 23:

Starting Lineup

C Salvador Perez

1B Luis Arraez

2B Jose Altuve

3B Eugenio Suarez

SS Andres Gimenez

LF Avisail Garcia

CF ?

RF Anthony Santander

Starting Pitchers

Pablo Lopez

Martin Perez

Ranger Suarez

Jesus Luzardo

Bullpen

Brusdar Graterol

German Marquez

Jose Alvarado

Luis Garcia

