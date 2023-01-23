Stefon Diggs' reaction to Bills loss will be very familiar to Vikings fans

Here we go again...

Former Minnesota Vikings receiver and Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs has hit Twitter again, this time explaining his actions after the Bills' playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Diggs was seen yelling at Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the second half and According to The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia , Diggs cleaned out his locker in frustration after the loss and left the locker room before most of the coaches made it to the tunnel.

Diggs's teammate Duke Johnson reportedly brought him back to the locker room for Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott's postgame speech, but Diggs left shortly after.

Nearly 24 hours later, Diggs sent off a series of tweets regarding the incident.

"Want me to be okay with losing?" Diggs asked. "Nah. Want me to be okay with our level of play when it's not up to the standard? Nah. It's easy to criticize my reaction more than the result."

Diggs's tweetstorm is familiar to Vikings fans who watched the All-Pro receiver tweet his way out of Minnesota through the 2019 season. Diggs was traded to Buffalo the following offseason after tweeting "It's time for a new beginning" in a deal that allowed the Vikings to select Justin Jefferson in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Even as Vikings fans chuckle at what Bills fans are learning about Diggs's habits on social media, Diggs may have a point after being held to four catches for 35 yards in a loss to the Bengals.

McDermott also defended Diggs during his postgame press conference.

"He's a competitive guy," McDermott said, via NewYorkUpstate.com . "That's what makes him good is what you saw. He's very competitive like we all are. We work extremely hard at these jobs to be the best we can possibly be, and it hurts. I wouldn't want a guy that doesn't hurt, right? So when you put it all on the line out there, we put it all on the line, and tonight it wasn't good enough. That's the part that stings."