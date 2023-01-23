On January 18, 2023, a Gaithersburg Police Department patrol officer observed a white Mercedes traveling on S Summit Avenue with an expired registration plate. A traffic stop was initiated and upon speaking with the driver, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. The officer inquired with the driver if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and the driver advised there was a handgun inside. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a loaded Ruger revolver in the front driver door pocket. Upon inspection of the revolver, officers observed the serial number had been removed. The driver, a 27-year-old, male from Silver Spring, MD was arrested and charged with the following:

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO