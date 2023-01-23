Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy ZooSilver Spring, MD
Democrats Trying To Add New StateNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Related
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary; Surveillance Video Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a Burtonsville commercial burglary. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, at approximately 3:05 p.m.,...
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Police Finds Loaded Revolver Without Serial Number During Traffic Stop
On January 18, 2023, a Gaithersburg Police Department patrol officer observed a white Mercedes traveling on S Summit Avenue with an expired registration plate. A traffic stop was initiated and upon speaking with the driver, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. The officer inquired with the driver if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and the driver advised there was a handgun inside. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a loaded Ruger revolver in the front driver door pocket. Upon inspection of the revolver, officers observed the serial number had been removed. The driver, a 27-year-old, male from Silver Spring, MD was arrested and charged with the following:
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Armed carjacking reported in Pentagon City after carjacked vehicle crashes nearby
(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) Police are investigating a crash and carjacking that occurred just blocks apart and around the same time, in Pentagon City. Arlington County police responded to a crash around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night on Route 1 at 12th Street S. The driver fled the scene prior to police arriving and “the investigation determined the involved vehicle had previously been reported stolen in a carjacking in Washington D.C.,” ACPD spokeswoman Ashley Savage told ARLnow.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigate Attempted Stolen Auto, Attempted Shed Burglary, and Commercial Theft (Separate Incidents)
On January 26, at approximately 9:11 am, Takoma Park Police responded to the 700 block of Devonshire Avenue for an attempted shed burglary. Sometime overnight, unknown suspect(s) attempted to pry open the locks on the victim’s shed but was unsuccessful. Property was not stolen. Investigation continues under case #230004230. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to please call us at 301-270-1100.
WJLA
Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in front of her DC home was unintended target, police say
WASHINGTON - A woman who was shot in front of her D.C. home late Thursday night was an unintended target, authorities say. The shooting happened around 11:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of 21st Street in the northeast. Police initially arrived to investigate gunshots that were reported in the area...
mocoshow.com
Suspect Arrested at Lakeforest Mall for Bank Robbery
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 37-Year-Old Jason Rollins, unknown address, with the bank robbery that occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Bank of America in the 400 block of N. Frederick Ave. in Gaithersburg.
fox5dc.com
Gaithersburg Giant customer attacked in possible hate crime
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A D.C. man could face hate crime charges for attacking a customer inside a Gaithersburg grocery store. Montgomery County police said the incident happened at a Giant on Flower Hill Way Wednesday afternoon. Eugene Thompson, who's also known as Michael Stewart, and a group of men were...
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
iheart.com
A $10,000 Reward being offered for info on a man caught stealing a GORILLA!
Watch as this cook steals Murphy the gorilla. Police are looking for information about who this thief is. Wish the autorities could zoom in on the license plate on the back of the truck as he pulled away after loading the gorilla into the bed of his pickup but it looks too blurred. Somebody has got to know something! Turn him in and take the $10,000!!!
Shooting, crash on MD-301 in Brandywine being investigated as road rage
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a crash ended in gunfire Wednesday. The multivehicle crash happened on Crain Highway in Brandywine, Maryland. According to investigators with the Prince George's County Police Department, detectives arrested Christopher Durham of Waldorf for the shooting. A preliminary investigation found...
fox5dc.com
Carjacking outside DC Gold's Gym prompts police investigation
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a person was carjacked outside a gym in northwest D.C. The carjacking was reported just before 10:25 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Gold’s Gym in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue. Police on the scene told FOX 5 that the victim was a...
foxbaltimore.com
Man attempted to shoplift a Glen Burnie store, assaulted employee, say police
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A man attempted to shoplift from a store in Glen Burnie, then assaulted an employee before fleeing on foot on Wednesday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said the shoplifting and assault happened around 5 p.m. at Roses, located at 7387...
mocoshow.com
Search Continues in the Disappearance of Twenty-Year-Old Woman
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department Police – Major Crimes Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, a missing 20-year-old from Silver Spring. Chavez-Dominguez was last seen by her family and friends at approximately 6 p.m., on Friday, December 30, 2022, in her apartment in the 12300 block of Braxfield Court.
fox5dc.com
Gorilla statue stolen from antique store in Kensington
It's a crime that might make you go bananas. Police are searching for whoever stole a large gorilla statue from in front of a Montgomery County antique store. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from Kensington with video of the heist and reaction from the store's owner.
Healthcare Worker Charged With Murdering Nursing Home Patient She Knocked Over In Baltimore: PD
An employee at a Maryland nursing home has been charged with the murder of a 75-year-old long-term healthcare patient who died after being knocked down last May, authorities in Baltimore announced. Obiageriaku Jane Iheanacho, 35, of Middle River, has been charged with murder and multiple counts of assault for her...
wnav.com
The FBI and AACOPD Investigatin an attempted armed robbery of Wells Fargo branch in Glen Burnie
A teller was passed a note by a female suspect, wearing a blond wig, denim hat, and a yellow surgical face mask, asking for money. The teller was in the process of complying when the suspect asked for the note back and left. The suspect reportedly asked the teller not to press the alarm. She was said to have worn a black Champion Sweatshirt and carried an off-white colored handbag. The Anne Arundel County Police and the FBI are investigating.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Attempted Armed Robbery in Germantown; Victim Attacked After Placing PS4 for Sale on Snapchat
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section have released surveillance video of two armed robbery suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 11800 block of Regents Park Dr. for the report of a shooting. While investigating the shooting, an adult male stated he was the victim of an attempted robbery.
alxnow.com
No arrest after woman robbed at gunpoint in Old Town Saturday night
No one was injured and no arrests have yet been made after a woman was robbed at gunpoint in Old Town on Saturday night, according to the Alexandria Police Department. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. outside in the 1500 block of Princess Street. The 28-year-old female victim was...
Police: 3 juveniles arrested after group of Gaithersburg students were led into a school bathroom and robbed
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Three juvenile boys have been arrested and charged with robbery after an assault at Richard Montgomery High School. On Jan. 13, Rockville City Police responded to Richard Montgomery High School (RMHS) for the report of an assault which occurred inside the school and an allegation that a gun had been brandished off school grounds forcing the school to enter a brief lockdown.
Comments / 6