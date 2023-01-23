ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect sought in attempted rape at East Oakland business

OAKLAND – The Oakland Police Department is searching for a man said to be involved in an attempted rape case on Thursday.

A worker at a business on the 4700 block of International Boulevard first called the police on Thursday shortly before 9:30 a.m., said police. The worker said a man entered the store, grabbed them and pulled their pants down. The worker said they were able to fight back and exit the store.

Police say the suspect, described to be a man who is 35 to 45 years old, was last seen fleeing the scene westbound towards High Street. Police said the man is 5'10 to 6'2, and has black curly hair with a receding hairline. He was last seen wearing a green military jacket, black pants, black shoes and a green backpack, said police.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at 510-238-3641.

