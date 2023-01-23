Fire The Cannons, Gasparilla Pirate Invasion Happening In Tampa Tuesday

TFP File Photo

TAMPA, Fla. – The kickoff of Gasparilla will come ashore in Tampa tomorrow, and the City of Tampa is reminding businesses and residents what to expect.

Please expect loud noises, including the sound of theatrical cannons and gunfire, between 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM in downtown Tampa on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

The annual Gasparilla Pirate Invasion will be happening during this time frame in the area of Lykes Gaslight Park, 241 E Madison Street.

Members of the public are being advised in order to avoid any cause for concern.

