LANGSTON UNIVERISTY ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NBCU ACADEMY
LANGSTON, OKLA. — Langston University is proud to announce its new partnership with NBCU Academy. Since its inception in 2021, NBCU Academy partners have received funding, resources, training and development – in addition to access to the News Group’s world-class journalists. Langston University is the first institution within the state of Oklahoma to partner with NBCU Academy.
Schools, drivers adjust to incoming winter weather in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A winter storm transferring via northeast Oklahoma late Tuesday night time is about to influence colleges and drivers heading into Wednesday morning. The 2 News Oklahoma Severe Weather Team is monitoring the altering circumstances together with the impacts of the weather. LIVE BLOG:. 3:04 p.m. Tulsa...
Pittman Is Recipient Of National Group’s Award
State Rep. Ajay Pittman (Dem., Oklahoma City) is the recipient of an award from the National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women. She was presented a Women’s Spark Award at the recently-held annual conference of NOBEL Women in Hill, Md. She was presented the award at the annual NOBEL...
Millwood Superintendent Sets New Game Admission Policy
For the remainder of the season, no student without a valid Millwood Public School District I.D. will be admitted to the district’s games and no minor not accompanied by an adult will be admitted to games, said Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent. In addition, Supt. Woods said the district...
