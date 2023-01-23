Read full article on original website
Khloé Kardashian Breaks Silence On 'Brutally Unfair' Death Of Ex Tristan Thompson's Mom
Khloé Kardashian has paid tribute to the late mom of Tristan Thompson, Andrea, three weeks after her tragic death. On Monday, January 23, The Kardashians star honored Andrea on Instagram with throwback photos of the pair accompanied by a heartfelt message.Admitting that she has "been avoiding this" because she doesn't want to accept that Andrea is truly gone, Khloé wrote, "I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb." A PRECIOUS BROOD! THE KUTEST KARDASHIAN KIDS MOMENTS: PHOTOS"Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one...
Kourtney Kardashian Only Got Her $18 Erewhon Smoothie After Kris Jenner Was Rejected
Like a true momager, Kris Jenner, managed to finesse Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh Potion smoothie with Erewhon after she, herself, was rejected.
Pete Davidson Kisses New Flame Chase Sui Wonders During Hawaii Getaway After Erasing All Tattoos Dedicated To Kim Kardashian
A clean slate! It appears Pete Davidson has removed all of the tattoos he inked in dedication to Kim Kardashian. In new photos from the comedian's Hawaiian vacation with flame Chase Sui Wonders, the shirtless star no longer had "Kim" on his chest, and the words "Jasmine" and "Aladdin" — a reference to the Saturday Night Live sketch in which they shared their first kiss — were also missing from his collarbone.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event
Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
A Family Affair! Ben Affleck's Wife JLo & Ex Jennifer Garner Put Differences Aside For Daughter's Music Recital
No, Ben Affleck was not haunted by Dicken's three ghosts of Christmas, although it appeared that way when ex-wife Jennifer Garner and current wife, Jennifer Lopez, came together for a family affair. The blended family put past differences aside to support Garner and Affleck's daughter at her music recital, RadarOnline.com has learned. This marks the first family outing since Garner declined an invite to Affleck and Lopez's three-day nuptial event. While the 13 Going On 30 star was not present to support her ex's new marriage, she did show up to co-parent for Seraphina's musical performance. According to a source...
Kylie Jenner doesn’t look happy after Irina Shayk pulls up in the same lion head dress
Isn't it just terrible when someone's wearing the same couture lion head dress as you?. In perhaps the most unrelatable scenario of all time, a straight-faced Kylie Jenner was seen watching on as Irina Shayk strutted the same black lion head gown at the Schiaparelli show on Monday (23 January).
Tristan Thompson’s Brothers: Everything To Know About His 3 Siblings, Including Amari
Tristan Thompson is a basketball player who is known for playing for the Chicago Bulls. Aside from his work, he is also known for his off-and-on relationship with Khloe Kardashian. On Jan. 6, 2023, Tristan’s mother, Andrea Thompson, died in Toronto. The world may now NBA star Tristan Thompson,...
'Delusional & Entitled': Kendall Jenner Put On Blast For 'Complaining' About Extravagant Trips To Dubai
Kendall Jenner appeared to badmouth her trips to Dubai during the extravagant star-studded opening of the Atlantis The Royal Dubai.RadarOnline.com has learned that eagle-eyed fans noticed the model, 27, was seemingly saying that her first two visits to the United Arab Emirates were "horrible, horrible" as she chatted with other attendees in a viral TikTok clip with 5.6 million views and counting."Kendall seems so fake, forced, and attention-seeking at the party," one commenter sounded off. "Kendall comes off snobby, delusional, and entitled," another echoed."She could be speaking about the event or the location of the event, so many things. But...
Jessica Simpson's Friends 'Extremely Worried' Skinny Star Is Wasting Away
Jessica Simpson must be swimming in her Daisy Dukes these days. New photos show the singer-turned-fashion mogul seemingly looking skinnier than ever, and friends, family, and fans are "extremely worried about her," RadarOnline.com has learned.In one photo, noted a fan, "Jessica appears to weigh less than her ten-year-old daughter, Maxwell." In another, the star is seen wearing her eighth-grade (!) cheerleader letter jacket."At 42, with three children, what woman fits into clothes she wore as a child? asked another fan. "Someone [needs to] step in and help her."The 5-foot-3 star famously lost 100 pounds following the birth of her daughter...
Kylie Jenner Wears Controversial Noose-Like Givenchy Necklace While Out in Paris
Kylie Jenner has found herself in the midst of fashion-fueled controversy. On Monday the makeup mogul was spotted in Paris, where she's visiting the city for Fashion Week, wearing a controversial noose-shaped necklace from Givenchy. The Kardashians star paired the jewelry with an electric blue dress and sparkly pink boots,...
Harry Styles splits pants onstage in front of first celeb crush Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston attended a Harry Styles concert on Thursday — and witnessed a wardrobe malfunction. While the former One Direction member sang “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” to his Inglewood, Calif., audience, he dropped to his knees and split his pants. After making a shocked face at the crowd, the singer, 28, covered the tear with his hands and good-naturedly rolled his eyes at his bandmates. Styles finished out the performance with a towel hiding the rip. Aniston was far from the only A-list audience member, with Kylie Jenner, Trevor Noah and Ellen DeGeneres also in attendance. However, Twitter users were quick to poke fun...
Kim Kardashian Reportedly Wants to Set Some Co-Parenting Ground Rules With Kanye's New Wife Bianca Censori
Rumors have been swirling about Kanye West and Bianca Censori, but even if they aren’t actually married, Kim Kardashian is reportedly ready to meet the new woman in her ex-husband’s life — so she can lay down some co-parenting rules. The mom of four is ready to talk about everything from naptime to electronic use, and we are so here for it! “She’s sent a message through her team to Kanye’s team, basically saying congratulations, and given that it looks like Bianca may soon becoming a stepmom to the kids, she would like to have a sit down to get to...
Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Makeup-Free Video of Morning Skincare Routine: 'I'm Feeling Myself'
Kardashian shares a second joint TikTok account with North, where the mother-daughter duo can be seen dancing to various songs Kim Kardashian went makeup-free for her latest TikTok. The SKIMS founder and Kardashians star, 42, posted a short clip of her morning routine wearing jeans and a simple white tank top — and, in a rare display, gave her 6.4 million followers a glimpse at her bare face as she started her day. At the start of the video, Kardashian struck a pose without makeup as the trending sound...
Widow Speaks Out: Has 'No Doubt' Saw Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier
The widow who saw her late husband, who died nine years ago, eating at an Indian restaurant in a new video posted on Facebook, is now speaking out. Lucy Watson made plenty of people curious when she commented on a clip posted by an eatery in England called Spice Cottage. The video, captioned "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," seemed to just show lots of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, but Lucy saw something else - her late husband, Harry Doherty. In the comments, she asked, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??" The restaurant responded by saying, "Sorry to hear this. This footage was recorded last week."
Gwen Stefani Spends All Day In The Garden 'In Full Glam' Look — See Photo!
Gwen Stefani didn't seem to mind spending time in the great outdoors while sporting some makeup. On Sunday, January 22, the rockstar, 53, took a video of herself outside, writing, "Gardening all day in full glam while in prayer. Thank you for this day my father." In the photo, the blonde babe wore some heavy mascara and eyeliner as she rocked a green jacket, gold hoop earrings and gardening gloves. In another snap, she posted a wine glass with the caption: "Thank you for Sunday's." As OK! previously reported, the "Don't Speak" songstress, who is married to Blake Shelton, found...
Looks Like Kanye West’s Kids Are Starting To Meet His New Wife Bianca Censori
Following his marriage to Bianca Censori, it looks like Ye is aiming for his kids to get familiar with her.
Kylie Jenner Gets Ripped Apart For Wearing Blue Dress & Sequin Pink Boots During Paris Fashion Week: 'You Need A Better Stylist'
Kylie Jenner was slammed for another outfit she wore during Paris Fashion Week.On Monday, January 23, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to show off her fit, but fans were less than pleased with the blue dress and pink sequin boots. One person wrote, "me picking my outfits in 3rd grade," while another stated, "You need a better stylist😭."A third person fumed, "No offense but you should hire me as your fashion advisor. I’m highly disappointed in you," while another said, "Horrible boots 😣🤣."As OK! previously reported, the reality star was called out for wearing a black dress with a lion's...
Tamra Judge's Life Since She Was Last on RHOC Includes Welcoming a New Family Member
Plus, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shares more life and career updates. It’s been several years since we’ve last seen Tamra Judge on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but the fitness maven is back and better than ever for the upcoming Season 17. Tamra's...
