goldcountrymedia.com

Glotzbach sentenced to 360 days in custody, two years of formal probation

Former Roseville wastewater official Kenneth Glotzbach was sentenced to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation Wednesday for using public funds to pay for a woman’s law tuition and transportation expenses. Glotzbach’s formal probation will include submitting to search and seizure of all technology. Glotzbach,...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Flood waters damage El Dorado County roadway

(KTXL) — A failed drainage culvert has forced the closure of El Dorado County Road starting on Jan. 30, according to the El Dorado County Department of Transportation. Newtown Road in Placerville will be closed between Big Barn Road and Mining Brook Road until 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 as road repairs are underway. The […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Rogue boat secured and removed from Sacramento River

(KTXL) — A rogue boat was secured from the Sacramento River last week, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office marine patrol unit was dispatched to retrieve the boat as it posed a safety and environmental hazard. “Our marine patrol unit also did not want the boat to collide with a bridge […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

A Folsom land deal sparked worlds first electrified prison

(KTXL) — Folsom State Prison is one of the most famous California prisons, but the story behind it becoming the first in the world with electrically powered lights is little known. Originally slated to be built in Rocklin, land owner Horatio Gates Livermore of the Natoma Land Mining Company was able to persuade the government […]
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Roseville DUI enforcement operations result in multiple arrests

(KTXL) — Over the weekend of Jan. 21, the Roseville Police Department held two driving under the influence enforcement operations within the city. — Video Above: 16-year-old girl has been missing for four weeks According to the police department, three people were arrested for driving under the influence. The police department said that they also […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
Sierra Sun

History: Truckee’s Hilltop and its future

Above the Town of Truckee, across the railroad tracks and Truckee River is a lone building with the sign “Hilltop” on it. Hilltop has a prominent place in Truckee history and has long been known as the start of the winter sports industry in the Western United States. The area of Hilltop includes the slope below, which had a toboggan run and ski jump, and the area above, which had another toboggan run and downhill ski run.
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX40

Northern California to have near-freezing overnight temperatures Tuesday, can expect a possible ‘wet pattern’ next week

(KTXL) — Northern California is expected to have near-freezing overnight temperatures from Monday into Tuesday, and the first week of February could see a “wet pattern” in parts of California, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the Sacramento area on Monday night and Tuesday early morning could reach as low as the low […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

When the rain and snow could return to Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif — It has now been a week since the last rain in Sacramento. Sunny skies, cold morning temperatures, patchy fog, and the occasional gusty day have been the main weather stories since the storm door shut. These conditions will continue the rest of the work week. Temperatures...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man found guilty of shooting at Roseville police officer during chase that shut down I-80

ROSEVILLE – A man has been convicted of attempted murder after a 2021 incident in Roseville where an officer was shot at, prosecutors say. The April 20, 2021 incident started as an attempted traffic stop near Harding and Douglas boulevards. Roseville police say the suspect, Rafael Vital, led officers on a chase onto Interstate 80. It was there that police say several shots were fired at the pursuing officer. Vital was arrested hours later. Prosecutors alleged that Vital fired a total of two shots at officers and Vital was charged with attempted murder of police officer, evading a police officer, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, among other crimes.According to the Placer County District Attorney's Office, the now-27-year-old Vital was convicted by a jury back on Jan. 20.Vital is set to be sentenced on Feb. 15. 
ROSEVILLE, CA
thesignpostwsu.com

Women’s basketball sacked at Sac State

After winning their last five matchups against Sacramento State, Weber State University’s women’s basketball team fell 70–44 against the Hornets on Jan. 21 in Sacramento, California. Coming off a 1-point loss to Portland State on Jan. 19, the Wildcats came into this game ready for their first...
SACRAMENTO, CA

