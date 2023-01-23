ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

64-year-old Cape Coral woman killed, 5 injured after multiple vehicles collide in Charlotte County

By Tyler Watkins
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNxB8_0kOlWn7N00
Florida Highway Patrol

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 28-year-old man from Zephyrhills, lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median, and collided head-on with the second vehicle, FHP said.

The collision sent the second vehicle, driven by a 32-year-old Cape Coral man, crashing into the third vehicle, driven by a 48-year-old Miami woman, according to FHP.

The third vehicle’s passenger, a 64-year-old Cape Coral woman, was pronounced dead on the scene, and the vehicle’s driver suffered minor injuries, according to the report.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered serious injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

According to FHP, all three occupants in the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

FHP said the crash is under investigation to determine if a semi-truck/trailer was also involved as a non-contact vehicle.

Get more from ABC7 as the latest details are released.

Comments / 0

Related
Longboat Observer

Sarasota driver killed in 17th Street crash

Florida Highway Patrol troopers continue to investigate a collision between a car and a tractor-trailer that killed a 66-year-old Sarasota man on Wednesday morning, the FHP reported. In a report released to the media, the FHP reported the crash took place at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of 17th Street...
SARASOTA, FL
10NEWS

Crash snarls traffic along I-75 North in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A crash along northbound Interstate 75 snarled traffic Thursday morning in Sarasota, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. along northbound I-75 south of Clark Road. All lanes are back open. However, at one point only one lane was able to get by, traffic cameras showed.
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Port Charlotte motorcyclist killed in State Road 776 crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old Port Charlotte man was killed in a crash on State Road 776 (McCall Road) at the intersection of Sea Mist Drive Tuesday night. Around 9:58 p.m., an Englewood man was driving west on SR 776, approaching Sea Mist Drive. The Port Charlotte man was driving his motorcycle east on SR 776, also approaching Sea Mist Drive.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 arrested in separate racing, reckless driving incidents in Lee County

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:ebd775d1cfaf03c82810ac18 Player Element ID: 6319276682112. The Florida Highway Patrol reminds drivers of the dangers and consequences of reckless driving and street racing following two recent arrests of people caught...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers waste truck crash temporarily closes southbound Edison Bridge

A crash between a city waste truck and a pickup truck in downtown Fort Myers brought traffic on the Edison Bridge to a standstill for hours on Thursday morning. The Fort Myers Police Department tweeted shortly after 7 a.m. that all southbound lanes of Fowler Street at First Street would be closed while crews cleaned spillage from the crash. All traffic was temporarily diverted onto Edwards Drive, but drivers were asked to seek an alternate route.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bicyclist hit and killed on Old Venice Road

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 88-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in a collision with a Buick sedan on Old Venice Road on Tuesday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol report said the Osprey man was riding eastbound on U.S. 41 and attempting to access Old Venice Road when he was hit and thrown off his bicycle by the sedan, driven by a 95-year-old woman.
OSPREY, FL
NBC 2

2-year-old burned, family displaced following LaBelle house fire

LABELLE, Fla. — A family of seven is looking for housing after a fire destroyed their LaBelle home. The incident happened Monday afternoon on Shawnee Avenue. Debbie Isom said she woke up and her surroundings looked like the inside of a “red furnace.”. She said she remembers hearing...
LABELLE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on McCall Rd in Englewood East

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night after crashing into a car on McCall Road in Englewood East. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old Englewood man was driving a Ford Mustang west on McCall Road, approaching Sea Mist Drive just before 10 p.m. A 25-year-old Port Charlotte man on a Honda Motorcycle was traveling east on McCall road, likewise approaching Sea Mist Drive. The Mustang turned left onto Sea Mist Drive, and the motorcycle crashed into its side.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Unborn child dies following 4-vehicle crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Nanny accused of stealing south Fort Myers family’s dog after being fired

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:39d0cdea951332d45a3c59ed Player Element ID: 6319326867112. A woman working as a nanny in south Fort Myers was arrested Wednesday after deputies say she stole a family’s dog in retaliation for...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man sentenced for beating dog in car at a south Fort Myers RaceTrac

The man caught on video beating a dog in the back of a car at a south Fort Myers RaceTrac last year has been sentenced on animal cruelty charges. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says Marcus Chiddister, 23, was sentenced to three years in prison and two years of probation. He must also complete an anger management program and a psychiatric evaluation and may never possess or own a dog again.
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Abandoned, submerged car leaking fluid near Venetian Bay

NAPLES, Fla. — Following Hurricane Ian, a number of vehicles were declared missing or unaccounted for. Naples Police told ABC7 in November that about 60 vehicles made that list. Residents of the Venetian Bay neighborhood told ABC7 about a car that has remained near the docks across from Gulf...
NAPLES, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy