Egypt unveils tombs and sarcophagus in new excavation. SAQQARA, Egypt (AP) — Egypt has unveiled dozens of new archaeological discoveries at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside of the capital Cairo. The excavation team said Thursday that the items lay beneath an ancient stone enclosure within the necropolis and date back to the fifth and sixth dynasties of Egypt's ancient Old Kingdom. The antiquities were unearthed during a year-long excavation. One of the uncovered tombs belonged to a priest from the fifth dynasty, while the other larger tomb belonged to an officer once known as the Pharaoh's "keeper of the secrets.″ Other major findings from the excavation included a sarcophagus, statues and amulets. Egypt often publicly touts its ancient discoveries to attract more tourists.

