Brookfield, CT

hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Home for Sale: Open House on Sunday at 7 Christopher Road

Welcome to "Nydeggen". This 1910 historic country estate was featured on Ridgefield's holiday home tour and has been well documented in the town archives as "H. Shenck's Mansion at Lake Mamanasco." Set on 2.88 private acres with picturesque lake views and deeded lake rights, this grand home retains all the...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

RVNAhealth Spring Breakfast on April 28! Save the Date! Become a Sponsor!

RVNAhealth will be hosting its 22nd Annual Spring Breakfast on Friday, April 28 at The Amber Room in Danbury. Each year, the Spring Breakfast brings together 400 local business leaders, medical professionals, community groups, and RVNAhealth supporters to welcome spring and raise funds critical to patient care and program support. Funds raised allow RVNAhealth to care for patients and clients regardless of age, diagnosis, or financial circumstances and make a lasting impact on the lives of those served. It’s truly an inspiring morning and a great way to start the day!
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Earth Animal to Celebrate Raising $53K For CT Foodshare Through EA's Mitten Project

Westport, CT - Since 1979, Earth Animal, which was recently certified as a B Corp company, has been dedicated to caring for animals, people, and the Earth. EA’s Mitten Project was founded in 2007 and is committed to supporting Connecticut Foodshare through community-backed efforts consisting of local businesses, Earth Animal customers, and individuals of like-mind and heart.
WESTPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Drag Bingo Night at Madison Church stirs controversy in community

MADISON, CT (WFSB) - The First Congregational Church of Madison planned a drag bingo event this weekend. Organizers said the money raised will go toward funding a youth service trip to Appalachia to rebuild houses. However, the presence of drag queens at a religious event has some people upset. Rev....
MADISON, CT
hamlethub.com

BroadwayWorld Awards ACT of CT Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional) for BROADWAY UNPLUGGED

BroadwayWorld, the #1 site for Broadway, theatre, and live entertainment around the world just announced 2022 Regional theater awardees and among them - Ridgefield’s own ACT of Connecticut!. ACT of CT was awarded Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional) for BROADWAY UNPLUGGED ( Lauren Patten/Bryan Perri)! During these one-of-a-kind theatrical experiences,...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
News 12

Norwalk bakery, Wades Dairy team up to give away 30 dozen eggs

A bakery in Norwalk will give away a dozen eggs to the first 45 customers who purchase a single cookie or cupcake. With the rising cost of eggs, Frances Mercede, the owner of Forever Sweet Bakery in Norwalk, says he is looking for a way to help out those in need.
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Sweet T Bake Shoppe

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Sweet T...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford Public Library 2023 February Program Calendar

We honor Black History Month with a visit from staff of The Ruby and Calvin Fletcher African American History Museum. The museum, located in Stratford, CT, is the first museum in Connecticut solely dedicated to telling of the struggles, as well as the triumphs, of African Americans throughout history. Come walk in the shoes of many of our African American ancestors. Immerse yourself and see America’s history through the eyes of those that have gone before us. Museum artifacts will also be on-hand for audience members. This presentation is appropriate for adults, as well as all students in grades 6-12. The museum will be here Thursday, February 2, at 7:00pm.
STRATFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Sunshine & Harmony Healing Opens on Robert's Lane in Ridgefield

Sunshine & Harmony Healing LLC - a healing practice owned, founded and solely ran by Sammie-Jo Sunshine, has found its home in Ridgefield to begin the New Year. Sammie specializes in a range of massage therapy modalities, from relaxing Swedish to therapeutic deep tissue - infusing each session with intention, employing specific techniques to relieve physical tension as well as energetic healing to bring ease to the mind & spirit. Other modalities include trigger point therapy, lymphatic drainage and cupping therapy for muscular tension & range of motion as well as lymphatic drainage/body contouring.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Whip Salon in Ridgefield and Newtown Donate Over $700 to ROAR

Newtown and Ridgefield Locations Donate over $700 to ROAR. Whip Salon held a “Hair Raiser” fundraising event in support of ROAR this past weekend raising over $700 for ROAR (Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue), a warm, safe, welcoming place for homeless pets to recover and await adoption. “We...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Tickets Available For Next Thursday's Fundraiser Dinner For Acts 4 Ministry

Tickets are available for the Acts 4 Ministry fundraiser dinner next Thursday, February 2nd Pontelandolfo (Ponte) Community Club at La Bella Vista Banquet Facility at 380 Farmwood Road in Waterbury beginning at 6:30 PM. The non-denominational non-profit Acts 4 Ministry is celebrating its 20th anniversary of serving the daily living...
WATERBURY, CT
Out and About Westchester NY

Where to find delicious and healthy salads in Westchester NY

Now that we have entered a fresh new year, it is time to start eating healthy. Or at least try to. And what is a good way to begin this pursuit in the New Year? But with a salad, of course! There are plenty of eateries in Westchester offering a plethora of delicious salad options. So if you want to keep those resolutions intact while enjoying dining out, check out these popular salad spots.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hamlethub.com

Squash's Celebrates 70 Years in Ridgefield!

Part of the fabric of our community (since 1953) Squash's (aka Ridgefield Office Supply) has been the go-to place for school supplies, all things printing, stationary, fancy (and not so fancy) pens, and friendly faces! Squash's truly has it all (and at competitive prices). Since 2016, Squash's has been proudly...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
i95 ROCK

Hayestown Road Should Be Fun on Friday Morning in Danbury

Taking Exit 6 off of I-84 Westbound in Danbury is usually an adventure, but tomorrow, Friday morning, January 26, 2023, it should be extra fun, why? Free Dunkin', if you're a Danbury resident, I'll explain. The Dunkin' at 16-18 Hayestown Road in Danbury has been temporarily closed while the building...
DANBURY, CT

