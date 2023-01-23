Read full article on original website
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Home for Sale: Open House on Sunday at 7 Christopher Road
Welcome to "Nydeggen". This 1910 historic country estate was featured on Ridgefield's holiday home tour and has been well documented in the town archives as "H. Shenck's Mansion at Lake Mamanasco." Set on 2.88 private acres with picturesque lake views and deeded lake rights, this grand home retains all the...
hamlethub.com
RVNAhealth Spring Breakfast on April 28! Save the Date! Become a Sponsor!
RVNAhealth will be hosting its 22nd Annual Spring Breakfast on Friday, April 28 at The Amber Room in Danbury. Each year, the Spring Breakfast brings together 400 local business leaders, medical professionals, community groups, and RVNAhealth supporters to welcome spring and raise funds critical to patient care and program support. Funds raised allow RVNAhealth to care for patients and clients regardless of age, diagnosis, or financial circumstances and make a lasting impact on the lives of those served. It’s truly an inspiring morning and a great way to start the day!
hamlethub.com
Earth Animal to Celebrate Raising $53K For CT Foodshare Through EA's Mitten Project
Westport, CT - Since 1979, Earth Animal, which was recently certified as a B Corp company, has been dedicated to caring for animals, people, and the Earth. EA’s Mitten Project was founded in 2007 and is committed to supporting Connecticut Foodshare through community-backed efforts consisting of local businesses, Earth Animal customers, and individuals of like-mind and heart.
Eyewitness News
Drag Bingo Night at Madison Church stirs controversy in community
MADISON, CT (WFSB) - The First Congregational Church of Madison planned a drag bingo event this weekend. Organizers said the money raised will go toward funding a youth service trip to Appalachia to rebuild houses. However, the presence of drag queens at a religious event has some people upset. Rev....
hamlethub.com
BroadwayWorld Awards ACT of CT Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional) for BROADWAY UNPLUGGED
BroadwayWorld, the #1 site for Broadway, theatre, and live entertainment around the world just announced 2022 Regional theater awardees and among them - Ridgefield’s own ACT of Connecticut!. ACT of CT was awarded Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional) for BROADWAY UNPLUGGED ( Lauren Patten/Bryan Perri)! During these one-of-a-kind theatrical experiences,...
News 12
Norwalk bakery, Wades Dairy team up to give away 30 dozen eggs
A bakery in Norwalk will give away a dozen eggs to the first 45 customers who purchase a single cookie or cupcake. With the rising cost of eggs, Frances Mercede, the owner of Forever Sweet Bakery in Norwalk, says he is looking for a way to help out those in need.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Sweet T Bake Shoppe
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Sweet T...
hamlethub.com
Milford Public Library 2023 February Program Calendar
We honor Black History Month with a visit from staff of The Ruby and Calvin Fletcher African American History Museum. The museum, located in Stratford, CT, is the first museum in Connecticut solely dedicated to telling of the struggles, as well as the triumphs, of African Americans throughout history. Come walk in the shoes of many of our African American ancestors. Immerse yourself and see America’s history through the eyes of those that have gone before us. Museum artifacts will also be on-hand for audience members. This presentation is appropriate for adults, as well as all students in grades 6-12. The museum will be here Thursday, February 2, at 7:00pm.
hamlethub.com
Sunshine & Harmony Healing Opens on Robert's Lane in Ridgefield
Sunshine & Harmony Healing LLC - a healing practice owned, founded and solely ran by Sammie-Jo Sunshine, has found its home in Ridgefield to begin the New Year. Sammie specializes in a range of massage therapy modalities, from relaxing Swedish to therapeutic deep tissue - infusing each session with intention, employing specific techniques to relieve physical tension as well as energetic healing to bring ease to the mind & spirit. Other modalities include trigger point therapy, lymphatic drainage and cupping therapy for muscular tension & range of motion as well as lymphatic drainage/body contouring.
connect-bridgeport.com
Father, Son Bridgeport High School Grads Team up to Open Area's First "Dog Resort" for Boarding of Pets
For anyone who has had to leave their dog behind for a vacation or any type of out-of-town situation, finding the right place to stay or someone you trust to take them in or sit with them is not always an easy decision. Now, a father and son duo who...
hamlethub.com
Whip Salon in Ridgefield and Newtown Donate Over $700 to ROAR
Newtown and Ridgefield Locations Donate over $700 to ROAR. Whip Salon held a “Hair Raiser” fundraising event in support of ROAR this past weekend raising over $700 for ROAR (Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue), a warm, safe, welcoming place for homeless pets to recover and await adoption. “We...
hamlethub.com
Tickets Available For Next Thursday's Fundraiser Dinner For Acts 4 Ministry
Tickets are available for the Acts 4 Ministry fundraiser dinner next Thursday, February 2nd Pontelandolfo (Ponte) Community Club at La Bella Vista Banquet Facility at 380 Farmwood Road in Waterbury beginning at 6:30 PM. The non-denominational non-profit Acts 4 Ministry is celebrating its 20th anniversary of serving the daily living...
Man in 'Braveheart' costume prepares for property battle with Monroe
A Monroe native says the town is allowing a neighboring property owner to expand their land and put up a commercial development right next to him.
hamlethub.com
Danbury's This Week in the City features the Afghanistan IraqVeterans War Memorial Fund
In this episode of "This Week in the City", Mayor Dean Esposito features the Afghanistan-Iraq Veterans War Memorial Fund, a non-profit organization established to create a memorial to honor all Connecticut residents who have served in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. The site was selected in coordination with the City...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield resident Annie Alleva joins Fairfield County Bank as mortgage loan officer
Ridgefield, CT—January 27, 2023: Fairfield, CT: Fairfield County Bank is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Annie Alleva. With her ten years of experience across the different sectors of the mortgage industry, Annie brings a vast array of knowledge. As a member of our Mortgage team, Mrs. Alleva...
wiltonbulletin.com
I-95 in CT ranks as most congested corridor in USA beating out LA; Merritt Parkway also makes top 10
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Late in the morning on a recent weekday, John Tavlarios was getting gas at the service plaza between Exits 9 and 10 on Interstate 95 heading south. Traffic was light at that time of day, but the Darien resident...
Where to find delicious and healthy salads in Westchester NY
Now that we have entered a fresh new year, it is time to start eating healthy. Or at least try to. And what is a good way to begin this pursuit in the New Year? But with a salad, of course! There are plenty of eateries in Westchester offering a plethora of delicious salad options. So if you want to keep those resolutions intact while enjoying dining out, check out these popular salad spots.
hamlethub.com
Squash's Celebrates 70 Years in Ridgefield!
Part of the fabric of our community (since 1953) Squash's (aka Ridgefield Office Supply) has been the go-to place for school supplies, all things printing, stationary, fancy (and not so fancy) pens, and friendly faces! Squash's truly has it all (and at competitive prices). Since 2016, Squash's has been proudly...
Hayestown Road Should Be Fun on Friday Morning in Danbury
Taking Exit 6 off of I-84 Westbound in Danbury is usually an adventure, but tomorrow, Friday morning, January 26, 2023, it should be extra fun, why? Free Dunkin', if you're a Danbury resident, I'll explain. The Dunkin' at 16-18 Hayestown Road in Danbury has been temporarily closed while the building...
Made in Connecticut: Litchfield man turns wood into works of art
One Connecticut man has turned a hobby into a passion after buying a used lathe at an auction. He spins up everything from wooden sculptures to dinnerware.
