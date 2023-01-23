ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

All-star lineup to pay tribute to 'The Band' in Auburn

Get ready for an incredible show this Saturday, Jan. 28, at Keep Smilin’s Foothill Fillmore at the Odd Fellows Lodge, featuring a tribute to The Band. An all-star cast of musicians, led by the incredible Lebo Lebowitz (Jack Johnson Band, ALO) and featuring Elliot Peck (Phil Lesh and Friends, Midnight North), Mookie Siegel (New Riders of the Purple Sage, Moonalice), Ezra Lipp (Phil & Friends, Mars Hotel, ALO) will come together to celebrate the music of the legendary “The Band.”
AUBURN, CA
Mountain Democrat

Auburn native set to premiere second major feature film at Auburn State Theater

AUBURN — Smallertown Productions, a rising film production company based in Auburn, announced the recent success of its first film, “Follower,” which has been sold to streaming giant Tubi, and the upcoming premiere of its second film at the Auburn State Theater. “Followers,” a thrilling feature film...
AUBURN, CA
Mountain Democrat

Lively Celtic group coming to Placerville

El Dorado County Community Concert Association’s third concert of its 70th season will feature the internationally-acclaimed Celtic music group Golden Bough, which will perform a special concert from the Celtic lands at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. In honor of the birthday of Robert Burns (Jan. 25, 1759), Golden...
PLACERVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Pottery World decorating Highway 80

When Pottery World presented an appeal at Tuesday’s Rocklin City Council meeting asking for seven images again, City Council approved the appeal and there will be seven images on the wall. The Pottery World located at 4419 Granite Drive will create a decorated wall to have a “more attractive...
ROCKLIN, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Roseville, CA

As the largest and most populous city in Placer County, California, Roseville is a bustling city filled with many fun and free attractions. It may have a different appeal than Los Angeles or San Francisco, but Roseville offers many free attractions and activities that are just as exciting. Whether you're...
ROSEVILLE, CA
abc10.com

UC Davis study: More older women dying from cervical cancer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, but while it's a disease women can face, anyone can be impacted by it. A new study found more older women are dying from this disease, despite it being preventable. "There's a point in everybody's life where you can think...
DAVIS, CA
KCRA.com

Box of puppies dumped during storm, UC Davis vets give one pup blood transfusion

DAVIS, Calif. — During the severe storms in Northern California, someone dumped a box of five puppies near a trash can outside the Black Bear Diner on 2nd Street in Davis. A good Samaritan found the shivering 4-week-old pups and took them to the Yolo County Animal Shelter. "Freezing,...
FOX40

2023 Girl Scout Cookie season begins in Sacramento area

(KTXL) — The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season had begun in the Sacramento area, according to the Girl Scouts Heart of Central California. — Video Above: Residents at an Acampo mobile home park allowed after severe flooding The Girl Scouts announced that the cookie season runs from Jan. 13 through March 19. Starting on Feb. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Firefighters act quickly after Corvette catches fire on Davis street

DAVIS – No injuries have been reported after a Chevy Corvette caught fire on a Davis street Monday night. The incident happened in the area of North F Street. City of Davis Fire Department crews responded to the scene quickly and found the car engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the flames before they could spread.Exactly what started the fire is unclear.  
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Zoo’s Shani the giraffe gives birth to calf

(KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo welcomed a baby giraffe on Sunday, bringing the number of giraffes at the zoo to six.  Zookeepers first noticed on Jan. 18 that Shani was going to soon give birth and moved her to a separate stall to keep an eye on her. The birth on Sunday marked the 21st […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
valcomnews.com

Lukenbill to speak about Sacramento’s storied past

The Sacramento Historical Society, on Jan. 24, will present a historical speech by its vice president, Gregg Lukenbill. Titled, “Island in the Streams,” the speech, Lukenbill noted, will highlight many of Sacramento’s local, state, national and international historical events. The program, which will be held at Columbus Hall, 5961 Newman Court in Sacramento, will begin at 6:30 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Here’s an exclusive look inside Sutter Health’s electronic ICU

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — During the pandemic, hospitals across the United States were overwhelmed, with millions of people spending weeks in the intensive care unit. Hospitals had to largely turn to technology to assist patients during their time of need. On Friday, Sutter Health celebrated 20 years of its electronic...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

A Folsom land deal sparked worlds first electrified prison

(KTXL) — Folsom State Prison is one of the most famous California prisons, but the story behind it becoming the first in the world with electrically powered lights is little known. Originally slated to be built in Rocklin, land owner Horatio Gates Livermore of the Natoma Land Mining Company was able to persuade the government […]
FOLSOM, CA
visityolo.com

Easy Winter Walking and Hiking Trails in Yolo County

Easy Winter Walking and Hiking Trails in Yolo County. Winter isn’t typically considered the peak season for outdoor activities such as hiking, but in Northern California, it’s one of the best times to get outside for some fresh air and exercise. This is especially true of snow-free areas such as Yolo County, which are accessible just about any time of year. Winter means fewer crowds, mild weather, unique landscapes and plenty of opportunities for wildlife viewing and bird watching.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
ucdavis.edu

UC Davis Statement Related to Student Death at Miller Hall

It is with utter sadness that we report that a student died this morning (Jan. 24) at his Miller Hall residence on campus. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and others who knew and loved him. We are grateful for the first responders who were on-scene who did all they could for the student.
DAVIS, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Marshall Medical expanding in EDH

Marshall Medical Center has announced it is in contract to purchase one of the buildings formerly owned by Blue Shield in El Dorado Hills’ Town Center West. Marshall expects to close escrow on 4201 Town Center Blvd., a 50,000-square-foot structure, late this summer. At close, Marshall will start tenant improvements to transform the current office building into a clinic, with plans to move its existing El Dorado Hills medical clinic in the summer of 2024.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA

