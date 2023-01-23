Read full article on original website
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
goldcountrymedia.com
All-star lineup to pay tribute to 'The Band' in Auburn
Get ready for an incredible show this Saturday, Jan. 28, at Keep Smilin’s Foothill Fillmore at the Odd Fellows Lodge, featuring a tribute to The Band. An all-star cast of musicians, led by the incredible Lebo Lebowitz (Jack Johnson Band, ALO) and featuring Elliot Peck (Phil Lesh and Friends, Midnight North), Mookie Siegel (New Riders of the Purple Sage, Moonalice), Ezra Lipp (Phil & Friends, Mars Hotel, ALO) will come together to celebrate the music of the legendary “The Band.”
Mountain Democrat
Auburn native set to premiere second major feature film at Auburn State Theater
AUBURN — Smallertown Productions, a rising film production company based in Auburn, announced the recent success of its first film, “Follower,” which has been sold to streaming giant Tubi, and the upcoming premiere of its second film at the Auburn State Theater. “Followers,” a thrilling feature film...
Mountain Democrat
Lively Celtic group coming to Placerville
El Dorado County Community Concert Association’s third concert of its 70th season will feature the internationally-acclaimed Celtic music group Golden Bough, which will perform a special concert from the Celtic lands at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. In honor of the birthday of Robert Burns (Jan. 25, 1759), Golden...
From the humble taco to fine dining: 3 Northern California restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 of 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ 2023 list is out and California is well-represented, but you won’t have to drive very far to check out three of the locations. Clocking in at #66 is the West Coast Taco Bar, a food truck...
goldcountrymedia.com
Pottery World decorating Highway 80
When Pottery World presented an appeal at Tuesday’s Rocklin City Council meeting asking for seven images again, City Council approved the appeal and there will be seven images on the wall. The Pottery World located at 4419 Granite Drive will create a decorated wall to have a “more attractive...
You'll need a password to get into this hidden Roseville restaurant
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — There's more than meets the eye at the old-fashioned candy shop that recently opened on Vernon Street in downtown Roseville. On the wall of 'Mikey & Madeline's Candy Shoppe' is a quote from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory that reads “Surprises around every corner, but nothing dangerous."
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Roseville, CA
As the largest and most populous city in Placer County, California, Roseville is a bustling city filled with many fun and free attractions. It may have a different appeal than Los Angeles or San Francisco, but Roseville offers many free attractions and activities that are just as exciting. Whether you're...
KCRA.com
3 Sacramento-area restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat list for 2023
Some Sacramento-area restaurants and fast food made an appearance on Yelp’s Top 100 list for 2023. According to Yelp, the list is made using Yelpers’ submissions for their favorite dining spots that are also ranked by ratings, reviews and geographic representation. West Coast Taco Bar in Sacramento came...
abc10.com
UC Davis study: More older women dying from cervical cancer
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, but while it's a disease women can face, anyone can be impacted by it. A new study found more older women are dying from this disease, despite it being preventable. "There's a point in everybody's life where you can think...
KCRA.com
Box of puppies dumped during storm, UC Davis vets give one pup blood transfusion
DAVIS, Calif. — During the severe storms in Northern California, someone dumped a box of five puppies near a trash can outside the Black Bear Diner on 2nd Street in Davis. A good Samaritan found the shivering 4-week-old pups and took them to the Yolo County Animal Shelter. "Freezing,...
2023 Girl Scout Cookie season begins in Sacramento area
(KTXL) — The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season had begun in the Sacramento area, according to the Girl Scouts Heart of Central California. — Video Above: Residents at an Acampo mobile home park allowed after severe flooding The Girl Scouts announced that the cookie season runs from Jan. 13 through March 19. Starting on Feb. […]
VIDEO: Firefighters act quickly after Corvette catches fire on Davis street
DAVIS – No injuries have been reported after a Chevy Corvette caught fire on a Davis street Monday night. The incident happened in the area of North F Street. City of Davis Fire Department crews responded to the scene quickly and found the car engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the flames before they could spread.Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
Sacramento Zoo’s Shani the giraffe gives birth to calf
(KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo welcomed a baby giraffe on Sunday, bringing the number of giraffes at the zoo to six. Zookeepers first noticed on Jan. 18 that Shani was going to soon give birth and moved her to a separate stall to keep an eye on her. The birth on Sunday marked the 21st […]
valcomnews.com
Lukenbill to speak about Sacramento’s storied past
The Sacramento Historical Society, on Jan. 24, will present a historical speech by its vice president, Gregg Lukenbill. Titled, “Island in the Streams,” the speech, Lukenbill noted, will highlight many of Sacramento’s local, state, national and international historical events. The program, which will be held at Columbus Hall, 5961 Newman Court in Sacramento, will begin at 6:30 p.m.
KCRA.com
Here’s an exclusive look inside Sutter Health’s electronic ICU
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — During the pandemic, hospitals across the United States were overwhelmed, with millions of people spending weeks in the intensive care unit. Hospitals had to largely turn to technology to assist patients during their time of need. On Friday, Sutter Health celebrated 20 years of its electronic...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
He stayed at a Northern California nursing home then died. Why jury awarded huge verdict
A Sacramento jury has returned verdicts totaling more than $30 million against the owners of a Roseville nursing home after a prominent retired Sac State professor died following a brief stay at the home. The Superior Court jury returned a verdict of $5.9 million in compensatory damages last week, and...
A Folsom land deal sparked worlds first electrified prison
(KTXL) — Folsom State Prison is one of the most famous California prisons, but the story behind it becoming the first in the world with electrically powered lights is little known. Originally slated to be built in Rocklin, land owner Horatio Gates Livermore of the Natoma Land Mining Company was able to persuade the government […]
visityolo.com
Easy Winter Walking and Hiking Trails in Yolo County
Easy Winter Walking and Hiking Trails in Yolo County. Winter isn’t typically considered the peak season for outdoor activities such as hiking, but in Northern California, it’s one of the best times to get outside for some fresh air and exercise. This is especially true of snow-free areas such as Yolo County, which are accessible just about any time of year. Winter means fewer crowds, mild weather, unique landscapes and plenty of opportunities for wildlife viewing and bird watching.
ucdavis.edu
UC Davis Statement Related to Student Death at Miller Hall
It is with utter sadness that we report that a student died this morning (Jan. 24) at his Miller Hall residence on campus. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and others who knew and loved him. We are grateful for the first responders who were on-scene who did all they could for the student.
goldcountrymedia.com
Marshall Medical expanding in EDH
Marshall Medical Center has announced it is in contract to purchase one of the buildings formerly owned by Blue Shield in El Dorado Hills’ Town Center West. Marshall expects to close escrow on 4201 Town Center Blvd., a 50,000-square-foot structure, late this summer. At close, Marshall will start tenant improvements to transform the current office building into a clinic, with plans to move its existing El Dorado Hills medical clinic in the summer of 2024.
