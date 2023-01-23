Easy Winter Walking and Hiking Trails in Yolo County. Winter isn’t typically considered the peak season for outdoor activities such as hiking, but in Northern California, it’s one of the best times to get outside for some fresh air and exercise. This is especially true of snow-free areas such as Yolo County, which are accessible just about any time of year. Winter means fewer crowds, mild weather, unique landscapes and plenty of opportunities for wildlife viewing and bird watching.

