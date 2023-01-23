Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta areaAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
5 Fun Things to Do with Kids in AtlantaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
NBC Sports
Nunn fits right in with Wizards in impressive debut
Most players take time, at least a few days, to get acclimated to their new team once a trade gets finalized. For Kendrick Nunn, who the Wizards acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers just over 48 hours before his Washington debut, that grace period was nonexistent. Nunn...
Yardbarker
Proposed Trade Sends Bulls Guard Coby White To The Celtics
Coby White was on the trade block with the Chicago Bulls last year and going by his own form, and the team's struggle this season, an analyst proposed a theory that would send the guard to the Boston Celtics. The Bulls selected White in the first round of the 2019...
Scoop B Robinson reexamines Bulls options heading into trade deadline
CHICAGO – The Bulls are moving back into the playoff picture just in time for the trade deadline. But is it enough for Arturas Karnisovas and the front office to be buyers instead of sellers? Bally Sports NBA insider Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson weighs in and shares a few names that he has heard floating […]
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls are on the way to the top this 2023
The Chicago Bulls are always one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA. It makes sense. At one time, this was a team that was perennially competing for an NBA Championship. However, those days with Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen are long gone, just to name a few of their elite assets from yesteryear. This is a team that needs a jolt in the right direction fast. Here’s why.
Mel Kiper sides with Bears trade for Chase Claypool
The Chicago Bears may have slipped up when Ryan Poles and the Bears' front office traded away the now No. 32 pick in the upcoming NFL draft for wide receiver Chase Claypool at the trade deadline in November. In 10 games with the Bears this season, Claypool recorded a lowly...
"I couldn’t stand him. And I love him now” - Dwyane Wade claims Isiah Thomas is the greatest player from Chicago
It’s nice to know that despite Isiah Thomas’ history with the city of Chicago, he’s still very much adored by those who were born and raised in the city like Dwyane Wade.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears find diamonds in the rough before crucial offseason
The Chicago Bears were ranked the eighth most productive rookie class in the NFL by Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders and Alex Vigderman of Sports Info Solutions, Bears senior writer Larry Meyer wrote in a Wednesday article. The Bears were the only team in the top 10 without a first...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Who Stays And Who Goes? Offensive Linemen
We continue our series looking at which Chicago Bears players on the 2022 roster return. Next up, we look at several offensive linemen. We continue our look at which players Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles brings back. Poles has a lot of decisions to make in one of the...
Bears land defensive cornerstone with No. 1 pick in new mock draft
The Chicago Bears are sitting atop the 2023 NFL draft, where there are no shortage of options at first overall. While the expectation is GM Ryan Poles will look to trade back and acquire additional draft capital, there’s always the chance Chicago will be picking first. NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks...
NFL Analysis Network
Bears Named Potential Destination For Intriguing Defensive Tackle
The 2022 season had plenty more lows than highs for the Chicago Bears, who ended the season 3-14, losing their last 10 games in a row after starting 3-4. That performance landed them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which will almost assuredly be used on a defensive player if they do not trade the pick away.
Times-Union Newspaper
The Penalty Box: Colts And Bears Might Need Each Other
As the Bears’ and Colts’ seasons came to an end a couple of weekends ago, the emotion that came pouring out of both teams and their fans was a sense of relief. The pain was finally ending. As those wounds slowly heal, the pain turns to hope—a hope...
