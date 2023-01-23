ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nunn fits right in with Wizards in impressive debut

Most players take time, at least a few days, to get acclimated to their new team once a trade gets finalized. For Kendrick Nunn, who the Wizards acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers just over 48 hours before his Washington debut, that grace period was nonexistent. Nunn...
Proposed Trade Sends Bulls Guard Coby White To The Celtics

Coby White was on the trade block with the Chicago Bulls last year and going by his own form, and the team's struggle this season, an analyst proposed a theory that would send the guard to the Boston Celtics. The Bulls selected White in the first round of the 2019...
Chicago Bulls are on the way to the top this 2023

The Chicago Bulls are always one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA. It makes sense. At one time, this was a team that was perennially competing for an NBA Championship. However, those days with Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen are long gone, just to name a few of their elite assets from yesteryear. This is a team that needs a jolt in the right direction fast. Here’s why.
Chicago Bears find diamonds in the rough before crucial offseason

The Chicago Bears were ranked the eighth most productive rookie class in the NFL by Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders and Alex Vigderman of Sports Info Solutions, Bears senior writer Larry Meyer wrote in a Wednesday article. The Bears were the only team in the top 10 without a first...
Chicago Bears: Who Stays And Who Goes? Offensive Linemen

We continue our series looking at which Chicago Bears players on the 2022 roster return. Next up, we look at several offensive linemen. We continue our look at which players Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles brings back. Poles has a lot of decisions to make in one of the...
Bears Named Potential Destination For Intriguing Defensive Tackle

The 2022 season had plenty more lows than highs for the Chicago Bears, who ended the season 3-14, losing their last 10 games in a row after starting 3-4. That performance landed them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which will almost assuredly be used on a defensive player if they do not trade the pick away.
The Penalty Box: Colts And Bears Might Need Each Other

As the Bears’ and Colts’ seasons came to an end a couple of weekends ago, the emotion that came pouring out of both teams and their fans was a sense of relief. The pain was finally ending. As those wounds slowly heal, the pain turns to hope—a hope...
