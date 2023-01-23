The Cincinnati Bengals are getting cocky ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, and KC is taking notice. Bengals players were motivated by the NFL giving them the short end of the stick in the temporary rule changes for the playoffs relative to coin tosses and neutral fields.... The post Chiefs know how much Bengals are disrespecting them appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 29 MINUTES AGO