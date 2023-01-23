Read full article on original website
ALMB
2d ago
These were fun to watch lol! It's way better than some of the other TikTok trends, and it seems like these Moms were just having some fun with their daughters.
Truthsocialiopath
2d ago
Why don't they turn themselves onto their mom's and get stuff accomplished.
Related
Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe
Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
msn.com
Dad Pulls His Biracial Daughter Out Of School After Classmate And Her Teacher Cut Her Hair
A Michigan father is outraged at the liberties taken with his child while she was at school. Jimmy Hoffmeyer is father to a 7-year-old little girl, Jurnee. Jurnee, a student at Ganiard Elementary School, came home from school one day with a chunk of her hair missing. He was understandably annoyed to learn a classmate had cut her hair, but he did what parents do and took care of it. He took Jurnee to a local salon, where she got an asymmetric cut to take care of things.
In Style
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
I found my ‘twin’ stranger in another state – my mom was so shaken when she saw us she asked if we’re adopted
AN identical facial recognition match led two strangers to find their unrelated look-alikes. Ambra from North Carolina and Jennifer from Texas discovered they were “twins” through a website called Twin Strangers which helps people find each other through their facial dimensions. The pair, who were 23 and 33...
Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
Woman with skull tattoo on her face shows off results after laser removal
A woman has revealed the results of her painful laser removal after having a skull tattooed on her face and hands. Alyssa Zebrasky, from Cleveland, Ohio, had a colourful Day of the Dead skull tattooed over her face four years ago while in a 'toxic' relationship with her ex partner.
A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Eyeshadow For Women Over 50
As we age, the delicate skin around our eyes can be the first place that shows signs like fine lines, wrinkles, and a loss of skin laxity as a result of diminished collagen and elastin. You may also be experiencing dry skin and lids as a result of no...
netflixjunkie.com
Megan Fox on a Hunt for a Girlfriend, All This While She Is Still MGK’s Fiancee
Megan Fox is seeking a girlfriend. The Transformers actress was once considered of the hottest celebrities in the industry and appeared in several films thereafter. She is currently engaged to 32-year-old singer Machine Gun Kelly. She was also once married to Wedding Band actor Brian Austin Green, though the two called it quit officially in 2021.
Kelly Clarkson Debuted an Edgy New Look and Fans are Going Wild
Kelly Clarkson gave herself a makeover for a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and fans can't stop talking about it. The Voice coach, inspired by rock's grunge era of the '90s, rocked an ensemble that looked like it might have walked right out of a Nirvana video. During...
Bustle
Travis Barker’s New Tattoo Is Causing Surprising Confusion Among Fans
In the two years since Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian moved out of the friend zone, she’s already inspired several of his tattoos. The Poosh founder also seems to be the muse for her husband’s latest ink, which Barker unveiled in a series of Instagram photos on Saturday, Jan. 21. The first snap features Kardashian as Barker kneels on one knee behind her, and then the third shows the tattoo on his upper thigh before the fourth give an up-close look. The tatt is presumably of Kourtney’s eyes, but several of the Blink-182 drummer’s Instagram followers had different theories and interpretations.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic
Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
Melanie Griffith seen with new scar on her face years after skin cancer battle
Melanie Griffith went for a drive and showed off more than she expected to. The “Working Girl” star was photographed in her car Friday afternoon and was seen with a large scar on her left cheek. A closer look shows that a small part of the laceration, which appeared to be sewn with stitches, remained open and healing. The reason for Griffith’s scar is unknown. A rep for Griffith didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. During her outing, the “Now & Then” actress, 65, looked chic in a pair of black-rimmed glasses, a black turtleneck, diamond studs and a glossy red lipstick. In 2018,...
Furious mother claimed her daughter was told by teachers to remove her coat during outdoor PE
The parent claims that during last week's cold snap, her daughter was made to do the session in a t-shirt at Martin High School in Anstey, Leicestershire.
Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts
Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
Fans Think Madonna Looks Unrecognizable In Her Latest Instagram Post: ‘Who Is This Person’
Madonna, 64, shared photos of her Christmas this year with four of her children–David Banda, 17, Chifundo “Mercy” James, 16, and ten-year-old twins Stella and Estere. The queen of pop shared a sultry video to the site on Christmas morning, but, many fans were concerned about the singer’s different–almost unrecognizable–face. And this isn’t the first time. Madonna also posted photos from her Thanksgiving and many fans were disturbed by her new face. One fan even commented that Madonna now looked “like a Bratz doll.” Yikes!
Paris Hilton ‘Spent a Fortune’ on Son’s ‘Over-the-Top’ Nursery: Details on Her Baby Boy’s ‘$1 Million’ Room
Fit for a king! Paris Hilton has spent "at least $1 million" on her infant son's nursery which includes "his own walk-in closet full of hundreds of designer clothes, just like his mom," an insider tells Life and Style exclusively. "It’s typical Paris style — expensive and over-the-top with touches of gold — but she has kept...
netflixjunkie.com
North West is now Kanye West! The Internet Loses it as the 9-year-old slays in a cosplay
The absence of Kanye West on social media is still the talk of the town and a major worry to his fans. However, his daughter North West is making sure that her daddy stays in the news despite his absence. Although that is unnecessary, Kanye remains relevant despite maintaining complete radio silence for days!
Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
Justin Bieber Wore A Blanket While Out To Dinner With Hailey Bieber, And It's Kind Of A Mood
Justin's not always known for his extreme style choices, but this is certainly one that stands out.
