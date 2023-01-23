Read full article on original website
Opinion: Reducing the City’s Waste Output is Good for New York State
“Addressing New York City’s organic waste output isn’t just about keeping our streets rodent free. It’s about communities across the country where our waste ends up in polluting incinerators and towering landfills, including the largest in the state: Seneca Meadows.”. This year, big changes are coming to...
With SWEAT, Labor Advocates Renew Push For Anti-Wage Theft Legislation
Seven workers’ organizations have compiled a database on wage theft during the pandemic totaling $130.5 million owed to workers. The preliminary data from just seven groups dwarfs the nearly $3 million Gov. Kathy Hochul boasted of the state having recovered for workers last year. A preliminary version of this data has been shared with City Limits.
Hochul’s ‘Cap-and-Invest’ Climate Plan Stirs Skepticism From Environmentalists & Polluters Alike
The program will charge companies for carbon pollution and introduce a novel rebate initiative that promises to distribute $1 billion to New Yorkers. But environmentalists say its success will rest on how exactly the state designs the program, to ensure it doesn’t allow companies to essentially pay to pollute without meaningfully lowering emissions.
Opinion: Hochul’s Affordable Development Plan Can Transform NY Housing
“New York finally has a big, bold, and brave plan to really make the state affordable. It will attack the lack of housing supply, the inequitable distribution of housing, and the reticence of some local leaders to do their part.”. When Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke at a New York Housing...
Opinion: Governor Hochul’s State of Housing
“As Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to deliver the speech that could define her first full term, she has an opportunity to set a path of real progress on housing. But she will have to break the patterns of past leadership—and her own first year in office.”. When we...
Gas Stoves Contribute to Nearly 19% of NY’s Child Asthma Cases, Analysis Estimates
Advocates say the findings add new urgency to the state’s efforts to transition its energy sources away from fossil fuels, and as environmental groups renew calls for state lawmakers to pass legislation that would ban gas hookups in new construction statewide. Nearly 19 percent of childhood asthma cases across...
Opinion: New York’s Housing Plans Must Address Affordability—& Climate Change
“New York State has the lowest per capita emissions in the country. Compared to the rest of the United States, New York City has by far the best transit, and it is the only city where living car-free is the standard. Other cities should pursue more climate-friendly urban design, but New York City should lead by welcoming more people.”
